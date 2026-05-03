Why Shows Like The Simpsons Convinced Tom Selleck To Play Blue Bloods' Frank Reagan

Tom Selleck says he took on the role of Frank Reagan in "Blue Bloods" because of how fathers are portrayed on television — with shows like "The Simpsons" serving as a point of comparison.

"I took the role of Frank Reagan because, as far as I can tell, patriarchs aren't treated well on TV these days. Often they're portrayed as idiots, like Homer Simpson," Selleck told Television Academy's Emmy magazine in 2013. "In this show you have a patriarch who is a positive influence. I'm a spokesman for the National Fatherhood Initiative, and I think it's important to discuss the role of fathers."

Selleck has continued to speak about TV dads in the years since. In a January 2024 interview with TV Insider ahead of the show's 14th and final season, he said that playing a "flawed but strong father" is what made him the most proud of "Blue Bloods."