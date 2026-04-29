Ransom Canyon Season 2 Sets July Premiere On Netflix — First Look

Netflix is inviting you to spend your summer in Texas Hill Country, setting a Thursday, July 23 release date for "Ransom Canyon" Season 2, TVLine has learned.

The eight-episode run "picks up six months after the events of the first season, with rancher Staten Kirkland fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family's Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O'Grady must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City. Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait."

Cast members returning for Season 2 include Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland, Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady, Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman, Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell, Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey, Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez, Casey W. Johnson as Kit, Tatanka Means as Jake Longbow, Niko Guardado as Tim O'Grady, Brett Cullen as Sam Kirkland, Jennifer Ens as Ashley, and Justin Johnson Cortez as Kai Flores.

"Ransom Canyon" will also introduce several new faces in Season 2, including Steve Howey as Staten's half-brother Levi and Patricia Clarkson as Quinn's mother Claire O'Grady. We'll also meet characters played by Heidi Engerman, Ben Robson, and Philip Winchester.

As previously reported, two Season 1 regulars — Staten's brother-in-law Davis (Eoin Macken) and nephew Reid (Andrew Liner) — will not return for Season 2.

Are you looking forward to "Ransom Canyon" Season 2? Scroll down for a series of first-look photos, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.