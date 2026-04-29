Ransom Canyon Season 2 Sets July Premiere On Netflix — First Look
Netflix is inviting you to spend your summer in Texas Hill Country, setting a Thursday, July 23 release date for "Ransom Canyon" Season 2, TVLine has learned.
The eight-episode run "picks up six months after the events of the first season, with rancher Staten Kirkland fighting to reclaim his legacy after being unseated as trustee of his family's Double K Ranch, while musician Quinn O'Grady must decide if her heart truly belongs in the small town she once tried to outrun or in the fast-paced world of New York City. Are they star-crossed lovers, or fated to be together? In Ransom Canyon, true love stories are messy, complicated, and always worth the wait."
Cast members returning for Season 2 include Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland, Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady, Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman, Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell, Jack Schumacher as Yancy Grey, Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez, Casey W. Johnson as Kit, Tatanka Means as Jake Longbow, Niko Guardado as Tim O'Grady, Brett Cullen as Sam Kirkland, Jennifer Ens as Ashley, and Justin Johnson Cortez as Kai Flores.
"Ransom Canyon" will also introduce several new faces in Season 2, including Steve Howey as Staten's half-brother Levi and Patricia Clarkson as Quinn's mother Claire O'Grady. We'll also meet characters played by Heidi Engerman, Ben Robson, and Philip Winchester.
As previously reported, two Season 1 regulars — Staten's brother-in-law Davis (Eoin Macken) and nephew Reid (Andrew Liner) — will not return for Season 2.
Are you looking forward to "Ransom Canyon" Season 2? Scroll down for a series of first-look photos, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.
Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady
Quinn might have left Ransom Canyon for the Big Apple in the Season 1 finale, but she won't be gone from her hometown for long. "She comes back with a new mission" in Season 2, showrunner April Blair tells TVLine. "Quinn has spent a lot of her past trying to save other people, and she comes back changed by this experience. Season 2 for her is really about saving herself and doing what's right for her."
Minka Kelly as Quinn O'Grady
Of course, Quinn's new outlook on life is sure to be challenged by a number of Season 2 events, including the arrival of her mother Claire (played by Patricia Clarkson).
Lizzy Greene as Lauren Brigman and Garrett Wareing as Lucas Russell
While a shoulder injury is limiting Lauren's options at the moment, her boyfriend Lucas' future was looking bright in the Season 1 finale after he received acceptance letters from several Ivy League colleges.
Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland
We'd also be lying if we said we weren't excited to see how things pan out between Staten and his half-brother Levi (played by Steve Howey).
Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland
Don't let the smile fool you — Staten is in for a fight in Season 2, after being unseated as the trustee of his family's ranch.
Marianly Tejada as Ellie Estevez
Ellie got the surprise of her life in the Season 1 finale when a mysterious woman introduced herself as Yancy Grey's wife, effectively putting a pin in Ellie's own budding romance with Yancy.
Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland and Jack Schumacher as Yancy
This shot of Staten and Yancy commiserating in Season 2 is a work of art. We call it "Terrible With Women."
Casey W. Johnson as Kit
Is Lucas' brother going... legit? Casey W. Johnson, who recurred in Season 1 as Kit, will be back as a series regular this time around. And by the looks of things, that's not his only new position.