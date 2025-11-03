Ransom Canyon Casts Steve Howey As Josh Duhamel's Brother — Here's Everything We Know About Season 2

Netflix is lassoing a second season of "Ransom Canyon," with production now underway at the streamer's studios in Albuquerque, N.M. But what can fans of the romantic rodeo drama expect from its eventual return?

Let's start with the latest news: Steve Howey ("Reba," "Shameless") will recur in Season 2 as Levi, the half-brother of Josh Duhamel's Staten, TVLine has learned. Levi is described as a "mountain man of sorts who lives off the land."

We know what you're thinking: "Hold on a minute, isn't Howey currently starring on ABC's 'High Potential' as the recently clean-shaven Captain Nick Wagner?" And yes, you're correct. But as Levi is merely a recurring character, Howey is able to fulfill his responsibilities to both shows. (which is good, because "High Potential" has big stuff planned for Wagner in 2026.)

Back to "Ransom Canyon": Howey is just one of several new additions to the show in Season 2, whose cast now includes a three-time Emmy winner. And as TVLine previously reported, two major characters are also leaving ahead of Season 2, a move that will dramatically shift the power dynamics of the show's titular locale, not to mention throw a serious wrench in several love triangles that are currently unfolding.

"We're thrilled to be back and can't wait to turn up the steam, the drama... and the romance that 'Ransom Canyon' fans have grown to love," said in a statement when Season 2 officially resumed production. A trailer has not yet been released.

Read on for a complete breakdown of everything we know about "Ransom Canyon" Season 2, including who we'll be seeing more of (and less of) on screen, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Are you excited for the show's return? And how do you feel about all those casting changes?