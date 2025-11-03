Ransom Canyon Casts Steve Howey As Josh Duhamel's Brother — Here's Everything We Know About Season 2
Netflix is lassoing a second season of "Ransom Canyon," with production now underway at the streamer's studios in Albuquerque, N.M. But what can fans of the romantic rodeo drama expect from its eventual return?
Let's start with the latest news: Steve Howey ("Reba," "Shameless") will recur in Season 2 as Levi, the half-brother of Josh Duhamel's Staten, TVLine has learned. Levi is described as a "mountain man of sorts who lives off the land."
We know what you're thinking: "Hold on a minute, isn't Howey currently starring on ABC's 'High Potential' as the recently clean-shaven Captain Nick Wagner?" And yes, you're correct. But as Levi is merely a recurring character, Howey is able to fulfill his responsibilities to both shows. (which is good, because "High Potential" has big stuff planned for Wagner in 2026.)
Back to "Ransom Canyon": Howey is just one of several new additions to the show in Season 2, whose cast now includes a three-time Emmy winner. And as TVLine previously reported, two major characters are also leaving ahead of Season 2, a move that will dramatically shift the power dynamics of the show's titular locale, not to mention throw a serious wrench in several love triangles that are currently unfolding.
"We're thrilled to be back and can't wait to turn up the steam, the drama... and the romance that 'Ransom Canyon' fans have grown to love," said in a statement when Season 2 officially resumed production. A trailer has not yet been released.
Read on for a complete breakdown of everything we know about "Ransom Canyon" Season 2, including who we'll be seeing more of (and less of) on screen, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Are you excited for the show's return? And how do you feel about all those casting changes?
Patricia Clarkson Cast As Quinn's Mom
Three-time Emmy Award winner Patricia Clarkson ("Six Feet Under," "State of the Union") has been cast as Claire O'Grady, mother of Minka Kelly's Quinn. It's unclear what brings Claire back to Ransom Canyon, or if she's always been there, but something tells us she's going to have thoughts about her daughter's romance with Staten. Everyone does!
Eoin Macken Not Returning as Davis
Despite hatching a major scheme against Staten in the Season 1 finale of "Ransom Canyon," Davis won't be following through with those threats against his ranching rival in Season 2; Macken isn't returning to the show as a series regular, though it's possible that he could come back in a guest-starring capacity somewhere down the line.
Andrew Liner Not Returning as Reid
Like father, like son — Liner, who plays Davis' bad-boy offspring Reid, has also exited the series ahead of Season 2. If nothing else, this is sure to simplify his love triangle with Lucas and Lauren.
For what it's worth, here's what the show had planned for Reid prior to Liner's departure: "Reid evolves into someone who's conflicted about life," Blair told TVLine back in April. "He knows the sacrifices his dad made to save their ranch, but he also doesn't agree with all of his dad's moves. His dad moves a little wild sometimes. He has a loyalty to his father and a loyalty to his friendship with Lucas, and how he navigates those in Season 2 is fun — and a little heart-wrenching."
Casey W. Johnson Promoted to Series Regular as Kit
Lucas' romantic rival may not be returning for Season 2, but his troublemaking brother is another story. Casey W. Johnson, who plays ne'er do well Kit has been promoted to a series regular, meaning we'll be seeing a lot more of him moving forward.
Speaking of Lucas' family, actor Garrett Wareing tells TVLine that he "would love to see a mysterious character from his past come back into play." Specifically, he'd like to meet Lucas and Kit's father, someone about whom we still know very little. "I would love to see how that could shake things up in Ransom Canyon if he returns," Wareing said.
Who's Joining Ransom Canyon in Season 2?
And what would a new season be without a few new faces? Heidi Engerman ("Chicago Fire") and Ben Robson ("Animal Kingdom") have both been cast in recurring roles for Season 2. Specific details about their characters are not yet known, so... speculate away! Our money is on Engerman playing Yancy's estranged wife, who was temporarily portrayed by Erica Dasher ("Jane by Design") from behind in the Season 1 finale, but Robson is a total mystery.
Who's Returning to Ransom Canyon in Season 2?
Now that we know who's not returning, as well as which new characters to expect on our screens, let's break down the familiar faces two-stepping back to the show for Season 2. Barring any future reveals, fans can expect to see more of Josh Duhamel as Staten, Minka Kelly as Quinn, Philip Winchester as Sheriff Brigman, Lizzy Greene as Lauren, Garrett Wareing as Lucas, Marianly Tejada as Ellie, Jack Schumacher as Yancy and Casey W. Johnson as Kit.
When Does Ransom Canyon Season 2 Premiere?
An exact return date hasn't been announced, but with production currently underway in New Mexico, "Ransom Canyon" likely won't return to Netflix for Season 2 until sometime in 2026.
Ransom Canyon Season 2 Begins With a Time Jump
Quinn may be off to the Big Apple to play piano with the New York Philharmonic, but don't worry, the queen of Ransom Canyon won't be away from her kingdom for too long.
"The beauty of 'Ransom Canyon' is Ransom Canyon," Blair tells TVLine. "If we started in New York, I'm not sure it would be the same show. So I think we're going to pick up when Quinn returns home after her stint in New York, and that will give us time to see what has changed. Quinn's return is our reentry into Ransom Canyon. We'll see and experience it with her."