10 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Netflix's Beef

Three years after its Emmy Award-winning debut, Netflix has finally served up a second season of "Beef." While it may not fully match the infectious, mean-spirited, chaotically cathartic energy of the road-rage feud between Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, Lee Sung Jin's sophomore outing still delivers the tension and powerhouse performances fans had hoped for.

Those fans who devoured Season 2 are, once again, left wanting more. When it first premiered, "Beef" felt different from everything else on TV. It didn't rely on sci-fi concepts like bifurcated personalities or collective consciousness — instead, it stood out by charting two strangers' self-destruction with a singular voice. As upsetting and dark as it often was, it also earned several moments of humor, hope, and humanity that elevated it far beyond a mere nihilistic tragicomedy.

That brand of drama is hard to come by, and there likely won't be a perfect successor unless "Beef" gets a third season. Still, a handful of series tap into that same volatile mix of character study and emotional fallout. So until we know what the future holds for "Beef", these 10 shows will have to hold us over.