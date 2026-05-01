Did 9-1-1 Just Kill Off [Spoiler]? Plus, An Explosive Reunion Changes Buck's Life Forever
We're used to "9-1-1" cliffhangers leaving beloved characters on death's door — from Eddie getting shot by a sniper in Season 4 to Buck getting struck by lightning in Season 6, it's business as usual at this point — but something feels different about this one.
When the April 30 episode begins, Hen and Eddie are still doing everything they can to help the trafficked migrants they rescued last week, but they lament that Detective Hooks doesn't share their sense of urgency. Their faith wanes even further when ICE agents storm the hospital, informing the migrants that they're being discharged and transported to a holding facility, regardless of whether they've fully recovered from their injuries.
After speaking with a woman who originally witnessed the migrants being dropped off, Athena does some detective work of her own, landing on a powerful man named Nikolay Caster. When Athena brings this name to Detective Hooks, he claims to be one step ahead of her; his team is arresting Nikolay for human trafficking tonight, and Athena is invited as Hooks' plus-one so she can see with her own eyes that he's capable of doing his job.
What she actually sees, however, is quite the opposite. First, Hooks shoots an unarmed man, insisting that the victim must have dropped his gun behind the couch. That "gun" turns out to be a cell phone, but before Athena can chew Hooks out for being trigger-happy, he shoots her, sending her immediately to the ground.
But this can't really be the end for Athena, right? We know this woman did not survive a hijacked plane, a capsized cruise ship, and the loss of Bobby only to be gunned down by Jane's boss from "Drop Dead Diva." No, sir! We refuse to accept this.
Buck's 'son' returns for an explosive reunion
If ever we needed more proof that the universe revolves around Buck, this episode seals the deal. We begin the hour with a four-year-old wild child named Theo climbing an electrical tower to rescue his wayward balloon. Buck (or as he will henceforth be known, "Mr. Poop") eventually coaxes Theo down, and the day is saved. The whole situation would be pretty adorable if it wasn't so life-threatening.
Theo and Mr. Poop develop a genuine bond while they wait for his parents to show up, with Theo matching his boundless energy and childlike zest for life. And when Theo's parents do show up, why, they're none other than Connor and Kameron, aka the couple who solicited Mr. Poop's specimen back in Season 6 — which means Theo is Mr. Poop's biological son! He's Theo Poop! (Sorry, we're done now.)
Not wanting to be a "deadbeat donor" (is that a thing?), Buck invites Connor and Kameron over for lunch, during which Theo goes full Tazmanian Devil on Buck's new bachelor pad. Broken vases, food fights, kitchen fires — there is no limit to Theo's reign of chaos. Because their parenting couldn't possibly be the problem, Connor and Kameron start drilling Buck about his own backstory, attempting to link Theo's wild behavior to a fault in Buck. "We're Theo's parents, but there is no doubt, that is your kid," they tell him. (Question for the group: Do we hate these people? Because we're pretty sure we hate these people.)
Connor and Kameron's rude accusations send Buck into a baking spiral, which Chimney attempts to pull him out of by reminding Buck that being "impulsive" and occasionally driving his superiors up the wall doesn't mean he doesn't still have a good heart. That good heart is immediately put to the test when the 118 is called to the scene of a car crash, which once again turns out to be none other than Connor and Kameron. The good news? They won't be making any more judgmental comments about Buck. The bad news? It's because they're both dead.
Fortunately, Theo doesn't seem fazed in the least about losing both of his parents. (We're with ya, buddy!) When he's placed in emergency housing, Buck asks if he can visit sometimes, to which Theo sheepishly replies, "Only if my dad says it's OK." It's a heartbreaking moment on multiple levels, but let's get real here — there's no way Buck doesn't end up adopting that kid in next week's finale.
Maddie makes a mess
And then there's Maddie, who provides much-needed comic relief this week with some good ol' fashioned office shenanigans. Concerned that her co-workers no longer see her as a friend now that she's their boss, Maddie launches the first-ever "Maddie Mondays," including a free catered lunch for the entire dispatch center. It's a lovely gesture... which she immediately regrets when everyone develops violent food poisoning. Reinforcements arrive, but the place is still a mess, both figuratively and literally. (Seriously, who is going to deep-clean all those keyboards?) Maddie realizes she might have gone too far, but she still earns an invitation to karaoke night, which is all she really wanted in the first place. But at what cost?
OK, let's talk: Did you audibly gasp when Athena was shot? What do you think will happen to her from here? And do you also foresee Buck adopting Theo next week? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the April 30 episode, as well as your hopes for the season finale, below.