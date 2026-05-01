Did 9-1-1 Just Kill Off [Spoiler]? Plus, An Explosive Reunion Changes Buck's Life Forever

We're used to "9-1-1" cliffhangers leaving beloved characters on death's door — from Eddie getting shot by a sniper in Season 4 to Buck getting struck by lightning in Season 6, it's business as usual at this point — but something feels different about this one.

When the April 30 episode begins, Hen and Eddie are still doing everything they can to help the trafficked migrants they rescued last week, but they lament that Detective Hooks doesn't share their sense of urgency. Their faith wanes even further when ICE agents storm the hospital, informing the migrants that they're being discharged and transported to a holding facility, regardless of whether they've fully recovered from their injuries.

After speaking with a woman who originally witnessed the migrants being dropped off, Athena does some detective work of her own, landing on a powerful man named Nikolay Caster. When Athena brings this name to Detective Hooks, he claims to be one step ahead of her; his team is arresting Nikolay for human trafficking tonight, and Athena is invited as Hooks' plus-one so she can see with her own eyes that he's capable of doing his job.

What she actually sees, however, is quite the opposite. First, Hooks shoots an unarmed man, insisting that the victim must have dropped his gun behind the couch. That "gun" turns out to be a cell phone, but before Athena can chew Hooks out for being trigger-happy, he shoots her, sending her immediately to the ground.

But this can't really be the end for Athena, right? We know this woman did not survive a hijacked plane, a capsized cruise ship, and the loss of Bobby only to be gunned down by Jane's boss from "Drop Dead Diva." No, sir! We refuse to accept this.