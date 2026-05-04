Marshals Episode 10: A New Enemy With Deep Yellowstone Connections Threatens To Expose Dutton Secrets
One week after taking down supposed Dutton nemesis Randall Clegg, another never-before-mentioned shadow from Kayce's past threatened his family's legacy on the May 3 episode of "Marshals."
Allow us to set the scene: a bus transporting several high-profile criminals was caught in a rock slide, enabling three dangerous prisoners to get away. When news of the escape went wide, one of the men's names stopped Kayce dead in his tracks; whoever this guy was, he needed to be taken care of right away.
The prisoner, who took Kayce about five minutes to find in the dead of night in the middle of a forest, turned out to be a former Yellowstone ranch hand named Neil Lamb. (Don't bother trying to remember him, "Yellowstone" fans. Like the Cleggs, Neil is another troublemaker from the Duttons' past who was created for "Marshals.") Apparently Kayce heard that Neil has been trying to cut a deal with prosecution, making Kayce wonder what information his father's former employee might be offering in exchange.
Neil acknowledged that he remembers all kinds of things from his time at Yellowstone, but he promised to forget everything if Kayce helped him across the border. Kayce considered Neil's offer, but he never dropped his gun, knowing that Neil would sing like a canary if law enforcement eventually caught up to him.
"Even as a boy, you were a different sort of man than your father," Neil told Kayce, pleading for his life. "You don't have to solve this problem the way he would." Luckily for Kayce, he didn't get the chance to solve it this problem the way John would, because Cal found him mere moments before he could pull the trigger.
Garrett (sort of) makes peace with Cal
Garrett is really making himself quite at home, isn't he? For starters, we learned that Andrea spent the night at Kayce's after the campfire — and she didn't crash in Kayce's bed like we thought might happen after their little stargazing moment last week. Instead, Andrea found herself drawn to Garrett, even giving him a good-morning kiss after brewing a pot of fresh coffee.
Unfortunately for Garrett, it was all downhill from there this week. While Kayce and Dolly began quiet preparations for Garrett's party, the birthday boy found himself trapped in a barn fire. Kayce got him out in time, but Garrett still suffered second-degree burns and lung damage, and the doctors feared that his burns could be more serious than they initially believed.
Garrett being in mortal danger stirred up all kinds of emotions, particularly between his former SEAL teammates. "Having Double G around is more complicated than you know," Cal told Kayce in the waiting room. "I drafted him onto bravo. I swim-buddied him, and I groomed him for a career in the teams." But Kayce was quick to remind him: "Just to take it all away when you pulled his bird." (Did we have to look up half the terms they used in this exchange? Yes. But even if you don't speak fluent military, it's clear that this team's wounds are far from healed.)
Before Garrett passed out, and before Kayce left the hospital to track down Neil Lamb, Garrett tried to tell Kayce something: "Tell Cal, 'I'm sorry.'" For what, you might ask? Here's hoping Garrett survives long enough to tell us next week.
Belle's full backstory (finally!) revealed
The bus crash turned out to be a much larger event for Belle, as it was gradually revealed that one of the prisoners, a poised woman named Samantha (played by Brenda Strong), was none other than Belle's mother.
This turn of events gave us the full story of why Belle left her family and hometown behind: Belle's family apparently owned a mine where several people died due to Samantha ignoring safety regulations. Belle's father, the CEO, paid the victims and their families out of his own pocket before hanging himself. Belle resents her mother for playing the victim, and she believes that if she puts enough criminals away, she'll make up for the ones who raised her.
The mother and daughter were given plenty of time to catch up while Belle reluctantly tended to Samantha's wounds, and while we're not expecting them to schedule an afternoon tea anytime soon, they did make some progress. Even though Belle said inviting Samantha back into her "ordered" life would be "messy," her mother acknowledged, "That wasn't a no!" (She's very tenacious, that Samantha. It will serve her well in prison.)
Cal tests Miles and Maddie's relationship
Speaking of awkward conversations in close quarters, Cal and Miles had plenty of time to discuss all things Maddie while they teamed up to hunt down two of the escaped fugitives. Earlier in the hour, Belle suggested that if Cal shows Miles some grace, perhaps Maddie will do the same for Cal.
But did he actually take that advice? You decide: Within a minute of their car ride together, Cal warned Miles that this job will rip through anything "real" he has with Maddie. Cal explained that his relationship with Maddie's mom went south because the pressures of his job put too much of a strain on their lives. Miles heard the message loud and clear, but he reminded Cal of one very important detail: "I'm not you." Oof.
After the events of their day, including Miles putting his life on the line to distract one of the fugitives during a hostage crisis, Cal continued to poke the bear, asking Miles if he's going to be 100% honest with Maddie about what he just experienced. Or will he lie and keep things to himself to protect their relationship? "So I'm screwed no matter what I do," Miles concluded, with Cal wishing him luck finding the magical balance that he wasn't able to.
OK, let's talk: Were you surprised that "Marshals" put Garrett and Andrea together? Was Belle's dark backstory worth the wait? Does Cal need to lighten up on Miles? And what secrets is this Yellowstone songbird about to sing? Drop a comment with your thoughts on Episode 10 below.