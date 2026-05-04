Marshals Episode 10: A New Enemy With Deep Yellowstone Connections Threatens To Expose Dutton Secrets

One week after taking down supposed Dutton nemesis Randall Clegg, another never-before-mentioned shadow from Kayce's past threatened his family's legacy on the May 3 episode of "Marshals."

Allow us to set the scene: a bus transporting several high-profile criminals was caught in a rock slide, enabling three dangerous prisoners to get away. When news of the escape went wide, one of the men's names stopped Kayce dead in his tracks; whoever this guy was, he needed to be taken care of right away.

The prisoner, who took Kayce about five minutes to find in the dead of night in the middle of a forest, turned out to be a former Yellowstone ranch hand named Neil Lamb. (Don't bother trying to remember him, "Yellowstone" fans. Like the Cleggs, Neil is another troublemaker from the Duttons' past who was created for "Marshals.") Apparently Kayce heard that Neil has been trying to cut a deal with prosecution, making Kayce wonder what information his father's former employee might be offering in exchange.

Neil acknowledged that he remembers all kinds of things from his time at Yellowstone, but he promised to forget everything if Kayce helped him across the border. Kayce considered Neil's offer, but he never dropped his gun, knowing that Neil would sing like a canary if law enforcement eventually caught up to him.

"Even as a boy, you were a different sort of man than your father," Neil told Kayce, pleading for his life. "You don't have to solve this problem the way he would." Luckily for Kayce, he didn't get the chance to solve it this problem the way John would, because Cal found him mere moments before he could pull the trigger.