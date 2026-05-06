High Potential Names New Showrunners For Season 3, Following Todd Harthan's Departure

Following the departure of Todd Harthan, "High Potential" has tapped Nora and Lilla Zuckerman to serve as executive producers and showrunners of the ABC drama's upcoming third season, Deadline reports.

If you think you've heard these names before, you definitely have. Not only were they showrunners of the first season of Peacock's "Poker Face," but they also recently wrote and executive-produced the pilot for Hulu's "Buffy: New Sunnydale," which was not ordered to series.

Harthan, whose departure was announced alongside the Season 3 renewal of "High Potential," is leaving to focus on developing a series for Disney+ based on the dragon-centric "Eragon" books.

"High Potential" ended its second season on Tuesday, April 7, leaving fans with several cliffhangers to chew on until the show returns: Who attacked Wagner in the park? (Steve Howey is not returning as a series regular for Season 3, but he could return briefly to wrap up that storyline.) And was that really Roman spying on Eva at her art show?

Your thoughts on this changing of the guard at "High Potential"? Your hopes for Season 3 in general? Whatever's on your mind, drop it in a comment below.