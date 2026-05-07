Chicago Fire: [Spoiler] Returns For The Season 14 Finale — Watch Sneak Peek

After a brief hiatus, Chief Pascal is returning to "Chicago Fire."

In a Season 14 finale promo released after Wednesday's episode, Chief Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) is seen standing among the Firehouse 51 crew as they fight their latest fire. (Watch the promo above.)

Mulroney's return will mark his first appearance on the NBC procedural since going on hiatus. He last appeared in a March 11 episode, following the franchise's dramatic three-part crossover.

Chief Pascal's arrival will be a welcome — and perhaps much-needed — visit since Hopkins gave up his personal vendetta against Severide's family and no longer has a reason to lead 51. Though Severide is the current highest-ranking officer in the firehouse, he's considering taking on a different position with the Office of Fire Investigation (OFI), meaning Pascal's leadership as chief may be needed now more than ever.

The "Chicago Fire" Season 14 finale airs Wednesday, May 13 at 9/8c on NBC. In addition to Pascal's return, the episode will see Severide and Kidd welcoming a surprise visitor, Herrmann and Cindy renewing their vows, and Mouch receiving some encouraging news, per the official logline.

Are you looking forward to Pascal's return to 51? Sound off in the comments!