Chicago Fire Shake-Up: Dermot Mulroney To Go On Hiatus In Season 14 — Is He Leaving For Good?

Just as "Chicago Fire" prepares to welcome back a familiar face, another cast member is stepping away.

Dermot Mulroney is going on hiatus from the NBC drama as his character, Battalion Chief Dom Pascal, deals with a storyline that requires him to spend time off-camera, Deadline reports. (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.)

Mulroney will still take part in the recently announced #OneChicago crossover, airing Wednesday, March 4. He will appear in the following episode as well, after which he will go on hiatus with the potential to return at the end of the season.

In Season 14, Chief Pascal has been wrestling with budget cuts at the firehouse and has been toying with the idea for running for public office in order to make changes at the top level. (Might his hiatus be evidence of a future candidacy?!)

Amid his absence, the NBC drama will welcome Rob Morgan ("Mudbound") in a recurring role as Battalion Chief Hopkins. Per Deadline, the newest addition to 51 has a complicated history overseeing several Chicago firehouses and is quick to assert authority over his new colleagues. He will debut in Episode 16 and will appear in four episodes, including the Season 14 finale.

What do you think Mulroney's hiatus means for Chief Pascal? And are you looking forward to welcoming another new face to the firehouse? Hit the comments with your "Chicago Fire" thoughts!