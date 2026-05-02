10 Best The Twilight Zone Endings, Ranked

When it comes to classic TV series that specialize in surprising and thought-provoking endings, it's hard to top Rod Serling's "The Twilight Zone." The esteemed sci-fi show doesn't have a single bad season, and surprisingly few truly atrocious episode endings.

Even the worst episodes of "The Twilight Zone" can wrap up in a reasonably interesting way, regardless of how they get there. Meanwhile, the best "Twilight Zone" episodes of all time almost invariably deliver mind-blowing moments that can stand up against just about any other show's finest conclusions. With so many standout endings to choose from, narrowing them down isn't easy.

Still, there are 10 "The Twilight Zone" episodes that stand out for wrapping up their stories in especially powerful and memorable ways. Here's a look at what makes these endings so great — and how they rank against each other.