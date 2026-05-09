15 Best TV Shows Like Criminal Minds

For fans of crime procedurals like "Criminal Minds," the formula is extremely satisfying — comforting even. The case-of-the-week format means you can drop in on almost any episode without worrying about confusing plot points, and the investigators almost always solve the crime by the end. The team dynamic is another major part of the appeal, with many of these shows built around close-knit groups whose chemistry keeps viewers coming back week after week.

Though "Criminal Minds" has a lot in common with other procedurals, it has its own distinct flavor. The behavioral analysis angle gives the series a cerebral bent, while its focus on serial killers sometimes pushes it into horror territory. The national scope of the BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) also helps distinguish it from other city-based procedurals. All of the familiar elements are there, too. The no-nonsense boss, the goofy tech analyst, the brainy genius, and the flirt, to name just a few archetypes.

If "Criminal Minds" is your favorite flavor of cop show, we've got you covered with some recommendations that might strike your fancy. Here are 15 great shows like "Criminal Minds."