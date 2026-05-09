15 Best TV Shows Like Criminal Minds
For fans of crime procedurals like "Criminal Minds," the formula is extremely satisfying — comforting even. The case-of-the-week format means you can drop in on almost any episode without worrying about confusing plot points, and the investigators almost always solve the crime by the end. The team dynamic is another major part of the appeal, with many of these shows built around close-knit groups whose chemistry keeps viewers coming back week after week.
Though "Criminal Minds" has a lot in common with other procedurals, it has its own distinct flavor. The behavioral analysis angle gives the series a cerebral bent, while its focus on serial killers sometimes pushes it into horror territory. The national scope of the BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) also helps distinguish it from other city-based procedurals. All of the familiar elements are there, too. The no-nonsense boss, the goofy tech analyst, the brainy genius, and the flirt, to name just a few archetypes.
If "Criminal Minds" is your favorite flavor of cop show, we've got you covered with some recommendations that might strike your fancy. Here are 15 great shows like "Criminal Minds."
Mindhunter
"Criminal Minds" fans know all about the BAU, in which FBI profilers try to catch criminals using psychology. If the history and philosophy of the BAU are of interest to you, we'd recommend checking out "Mindhunter," the Netflix series that explores its origins. With a keen directorial assist from David Fincher, the show follows FBI agents Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Bill Tench (Holt McCallany), who join forces with psychology professor Wendy Carr (Anna Torv).
"Mindhunter" begins in the late 1970s, shortly after the formation of what was then called the Behavioral Science Unit. Holden, Bill, and Wendy conduct research for the BSU by traveling around the country and interviewing serial killers to build psychological profiles. The first season features several infamous serial killers, including Cameron Britton as Edmund Kemper, whom the team interviews on several occasions. The second season follows Holden and Bill as they assist with an active murder case while continuing their interview work. The series only ran for two seasons on Netflix, but there have been persistent requests for more episodes in the years since.
Hannibal
On "Criminal Minds," the BAU's approach to catching killers is relatively straightforward. They gather the evidence, develop a profile, and apprehend the unsub. Bryan Fuller's "Hannibal" also follows an FBI criminal profiler, but the lines between criminal and cop are much blurrier. Based on the Thomas Harris novels, the show follows FBI Academy instructor Will Graham (Hugh Dancy), a profiler who gets inside the heads of killers by imagining he has committed the crimes himself. Will finds it difficult to detach from his work, so his boss, Jack Crawford (Laurence Fishburne), sends him to Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Mads Mikkelsen), a forensic psychiatrist.
Though Hannibal often assists the FBI with its investigations, he's secretly a cannibalistic serial killer who uses his intelligence to manipulate his colleagues and conceal his crimes. Hannibal and Will's complex, intimate relationship is the heart of the series, and the ambiguity of their dynamic provides endless fascination. Mikkelsen delivers a pitch-perfect performance, and Hannibal's lavish dinner parties, in which he serves the FBI human flesh, are like nothing we've ever seen.
Numbers
Like "Criminal Minds," "Numbers" is a crime procedural built around a comforting formula. The crime-solvers in "Numbers" are separated into two camps: the nerds and the cops. David Krumholtz plays Professor Charlie Eppes, a math genius and the show's closest equivalent to Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler). Rob Morrow plays Charlie's older brother, Don Eppes, an FBI agent who enlists Charlie's help in solving violent crimes in Los Angeles.
Charlie's mathematical perspective helps solve cases that the FBI can't crack, though Don and his fellow agents often struggle to follow Charlie's rapid thought process. Charlie exchanges ideas with his colleagues, Professor Larry Fleinhardt (Peter MacNicol) and Professor Amita Ramanujan (Navi Rawat), while Don puts their theories into action. "Numbers" distinguishes itself from other cop shows through its dual function as a family drama, as Don and Charlie's strained sibling relationship serves as the show's emotional center. Judd Hirsch plays Don and Charlie's father, Alan, a charmingly eccentric man trying to keep the family unit together.
Lie To Me
While the BAU in "Criminal Minds" uses psychology to analyze people they've never met, the "Lie to Me" team takes a more hands-on approach. The underrated Fox series stars Tim Roth as Dr. Cal Lightman, an expert in body language and microexpressions. Cal uses his unique skill set to lead the Lightman Group, a consulting firm that uses applied psychology to determine whether people are lying. The firm's clients often include law enforcement agencies like the FBI.
The show's clever premise is buoyed by a strong lead performance by Roth, quirky side characters, and compelling interpersonal drama. Cal's team includes his respected colleague, Dr. Gillian Foster (Kelli Williams), Eli Loker (Brendan Hines), an employee committed to radical honesty, Ria Torres (Monica Raymund), who has a natural affinity for the job, and Ben Reynolds (Mekhi Phifer), an FBI agent who serves as the team's law enforcement liaison. The characters in "Lie to Me" often struggle to balance their personal and professional lives, which makes intimate relationships tricky.
The Mentalist
Though the title character in "The Mentalist" may appear to be something of a charlatan, he's actually as adept at psychology and crime-solving as our friends in the BAU. Simon Baker plays the show's protagonist, Patrick Jane, a psychic who works with the California Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to solve difficult cases. Jane is not a real psychic, of course, but his keen observational skills make him a valuable ally to the CBI, even if his smug attitude sometimes rubs people the wrong way.
Jane works under agent Teresa Lisbon (Robin Tunney), an extremely competent, no-nonsense woman who often rolls her eyes at Jane's behavior and spends more time than she'd like acting as his chaperone. They're joined by a good-natured group of junior agents willing to indulge Jane's unconventional antics. In addition to clever crime-solving plots, the series also features deeper character motivations that add intrigue. Jane and Lisbon both have tragic pasts that have led them to law enforcement, and their slow-burn relationship becomes one of the show's most satisfying dynamics.
Law & Order: Criminal Intent
While "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" is the most popular and longest-running "Law & Order" show, "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" has more in common with "Criminal Minds." The third iteration in Dick Wolf's massive franchise, "Criminal Intent" follows the NYPD's Major Case Squad as they investigate high-profile murders or kidnappings. Like "Criminal Minds," every episode begins with a cold open depicting the actions of the victims and/or perpetrators leading up to the crime. As a result, the mystery to be solved is not just who committed the crime, but why.
Fans of "Criminal Minds" will appreciate "Criminal Intent" for its focus on psychological profiling and the detectives' efforts to get inside the heads of criminals. The series also delves into the complicated psyches of its investigators, namely Robert Goren (Vincent D'Onofrio) and Alexandra Eames (Kathryn Erbe). Goren is a bit of a loose cannon, and his emotional connection to the cases takes its toll, while the initially skeptical Eames eventually becomes his closest ally. Like the other "Law & Order" series, "Criminal Intent" sometimes eschews happy endings, but even the darker episodes keep you coming back for more.
Profiler
The NBC series "Profiler" has a lot of overlap with "The Mentalist" as well as "Millennium," which premiered during the same TV season. Considering its title, you can probably guess what the series has in common with "Criminal Minds." Ally Walker plays Dr. Sam Waters, a forensic psychologist and criminal profiler. Like Will Graham (Hugh Dancy) in "Hannibal," Sam gets inside the minds of criminals by seeing things through their eyes.
Sam works for the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) in Atlanta, where she resides with her daughter, Chloe (Caitlin Wachs and then Evan Rachel Wood). Sam and Chloe live in a decommissioned fire station protected by constant security due to threats from a serial killer known as "Jack of All Trades." This killer murdered Sam's husband several years prior and has been taunting her and the police ever since. As a result, Sam must balance her work as a profiler with the danger posed by her relentless nemesis. Though the show can get silly at times (at one point, Jack of All Trades gets an accomplice known as "Jill of All Trades"), it's still a fun '90s romp.
FBI: Most Wanted
The second series in Dick Wolf's "FBI" franchise, "FBI: Most Wanted" will appeal to "Criminal Minds" fans looking for their next fix. The CBS series follows the FBI's Fugitive Task Force as they track down criminals on the Most Wanted list. Unlike other "FBI" shows, the "Most Wanted" team spends much of its time trying to understand the criminals they're chasing, using the same kind of psychological profiling seen in "Criminal Minds."
The Fugitive Task Force is initially led by Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon), a single dad raising his daughter after the death of his wife. His team includes Sheryll Barnes (Roxy Sternberg), a veteran agent and former NYPD detective, Clinton Skye (Nathaniel Arcand), a sniper and Jess's brother-in-law, Kenny Crosby (Kellan Lutz), a former Army intelligence officer suffering from PTSD, and Hana Gibson (Keisha Castle-Hughes), an analyst and hacker. Though the cast changes significantly in later seasons, the show's most compelling aspects remain its engaging team dynamics and focus on the motivations of the fugitives rather than simply the outcome of their crimes. The series was ultimately cancelled after its sixth season.
Without a Trace
"Without a Trace" was one of CBS's highest-ranked shows of the 2000s, and though it's not often discussed today, it's worth revisiting. Yet another FBI procedural, the series focuses on the Missing Persons Unit (MPU) based in New York City. Jack Malone (Anthony LaPaglia) leads the team with hard-won dignity. He's struggling at home following an affair with coworker Sam Spade (Poppy Montgomery), but he remains deeply committed to his work. The rest of the team includes Viv Johnson (Marianne Jean-Baptiste), Danny Taylor (Enrique Murciano), and Martin Fitzgerald (Eric Close).
The series is enjoyably direct, sticking to its formula while keeping things snappy enough that it never becomes overwrought. The time-sensitive nature of the cases means the plots never feel sluggish, and the show never delves so deeply into the agents' personal lives that the investigations become secondary. "Without a Trace" also had a measurable real-world impact. Almost every episode ended with information about an actual missing person, which led to at least five people being found as a result of the show.
The Blacklist
"The Blacklist" begins like a typical FBI procedural in the vein of "Criminal Minds," but it takes many unexpected turns, making it perfect for viewers looking for something more complicated from the genre. The 10-season NBC show initially stars Megan Boone as Liz Keen, an FBI profiler whose first day at work coincides with the arrival of Raymond Reddington (James Spader), a prolific criminal on the FBI's Most Wanted list. Reddington surrenders himself to the agency and announces he will cooperate with them to catch his criminal contacts, under two conditions: immunity and the chance to speak with Liz.
Liz has no idea who Reddington is or why he's chosen her as his point of contact, but she and the FBI, led on this matter by Harold Cooper (Harry Lennix), agree to his terms. The show functions on two levels. There's the procedural element, in which Liz and her fellow agents go after enigmatic terrorists on Reddington's so-called blacklist in every episode. Then there's the larger mystery, as Liz and her colleagues try to uncover Reddington's endgame and his connection to Liz. Many shocking revelations emerge from this ongoing mystery, and the show thrives on increasingly elaborate twists.
NCIS
There's a high likelihood you've watched "NCIS," as it was once ranked the most-watched drama in the entire world. But we'd be remiss not to include it here, as the similarities between "NCIS" and "Criminal Minds" are hard to miss. The two shows share many of the same character archetypes, leading to a charming rapport between team members. You've got the serious, tight-lipped boss in Gibbs (Mark Harmon), while Tony (Michael Weatherly) serves as the team's resident flirt and McGee (Sean Murray) fills the role of the nerdy genius. Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette) is the zany forensics/tech expert, while Ziva (Cote de Pablo) is the ultimate badass.
That core team remains from Season 3 through Season 11, after which the cast goes through several changes. (The show is currently on its 23rd season, with more than 500 episodes to its name.) Even as the faces change, the "NCIS" formula continues to work. Much of the drama is similar to other cop shows, though the military element often means there is more red tape to get through and moments when the agents must tread very carefully. Gibbs is one of the great crime TV bosses, and the show's soothing rhythm hits all the right notes.
The Following
"The Following" is a shockingly dark series that takes the deranged killers seen on "Criminal Minds" to even more terrifying extremes. Kevin Bacon plays Ryan Hardy, a washed-up former FBI agent nursing an alcohol addiction that has him barely functioning. Hardy returns to the job when serial killer Joe Carroll (James Purefoy) escapes from prison. Recapturing him is easier said than done because while in prison, Carroll built a cult of devoted followers willing to kill in his name.
Unlike typical procedurals such as "Criminal Minds" or the "CSI" franchise, "The Following" offers very little levity to offset its bleakness. There's no kooky tech wizard or socially awkward wunderkid — just a soulless serial killer and a would-be hero whose life has fallen apart. That dynamic makes for compelling, if deeply unsettling, television. The series splits its focus between Hardy's investigation and Carroll's manipulation of his growing network of killers. Adding to the intrigue is Claire Matthews (Natalie Zea), Carroll's ex-wife and Hardy's love interest.
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The Fall
"The Fall" is one of the best serial killer shows ever made, and it explores criminal profiling in a way few series ever have. Gillian Anderson plays Stella Gibson, a detective who travels from London to Belfast to catch a serial killer preying on women in the area. Stella has experience investigating crimes against women, and she brings her wisdom and air of frosty confidence to the case despite sexist colleagues who question her methods.
The killer is not a mystery, at least not to viewers. He's Paul Spector (a spine-tingling Jamie Dornan), a well-liked family man harboring deranged fantasies. We see from both Stella and Paul's perspectives as they suss each other out and delve further into psychological depravity. Dornan is excellent in the role, but it's Anderson's Stella that sets the show apart from others of its ilk. Though she wears a mask of poise and certainty, Stella identifies with Paul's victims, even as she works to see through his eyes. Her simultaneous vulnerability and resolve make her a fascinating foil to Paul's more dangerous duality.
Wire in the Blood
Scottish crime writer Val McDermid is known for harrowing crime tales filled with violence and psychological brutality. Her most popular series, which follows investigators Tony Hill and Carol Jordan, was adapted into an ITV television series in 2002. In "Wire in the Blood," Robson Green plays Dr. Tony Hill, a clinical psychologist who consults for the police as a criminal profiler, though he detests the term. He works alongside Detective Inspector Carol Jordan (Hermione Norris), who is initially suspicious of Tony's methods until they prove to be highly useful.
Like most characters who spend their time getting inside the minds of killers, Tony is a bit of a tortured soul. He's brilliant in a way that recalls the great mind of Sherlock Holmes, but struggles to connect with other people and has little patience for social niceties. As in McDermid's novels, "Wire in the Blood" is dark, gruesome, and psychologically intense, making its occasional moments of levity feel especially welcome. Tony and Carol have simmering chemistry despite their frequent brooding, and make an appealing detective pair.
Cold Case
"Cold Case" is exactly what it says on the tin, and that straightforwardness is a large part of the show's charm. Kathryn Morris plays Lilly Rush, a homicide detective in Philadelphia who leads the department's cold case division. She works alongside Scotty Valens (Danny Pino), Nick Vera (Jeremy Ratchford), Will Jeffries (Thom Barry), Kat Miller (Tracie Thoms), and her boss, John Stillman (John Finn).
As in "Criminal Minds," every "Cold Case" episode follows a similar formula. Lilly and her team investigate murders that occurred decades before, interviewing witnesses and potential suspects to get a better picture of the crime. The show uses frequent flashbacks to tell the story of these cases, bringing to life both witness testimony from the era and the act of murder itself. "Cold Case" is more overtly emotional and sentimental than other crime dramas, as justice looks a little different in this context. The series often touches on the social issues tied to these crimes, such as racism and homophobia, and the show's reflective, mournful tone is hugely appealing.
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