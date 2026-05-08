R.J. Decker Renewed For Season 2 At ABC
ABC is keeping Scott Speedman on the case, renewing "R.J. Decker" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.
Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's 1987 crime novel "Double Whammy," the show follows R.J. Decker, a newspaper photographer who begins a new life as a private investigator after an unfortunate mishap lands him in prison. Set in the "colorful-if-crime-riddled world of South Florida," the show finds R.J. "tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally ... or his one-way ticket back to prison," per ABC's official logline.
"The first time somebody talked to me about Carl Hiaasen, and what the show should be like, she said it's a love letter to Floridian weirdness," showrunner Rob Doherty told TVLine when "R.J. Decker" premiered. "That's what we're trying to be. Something we care about is embracing the weirdness of the place without speaking down to it."
The series stars Speedman as R.J. Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.
Heading into the 2026-27 TV season, ABC's scripted slate also includes returning series "9-1-1" (Season 10), "9-1-1: Nashville" (Season 2), "Abbott Elementary" (Season 6), "Grey's Anatomy" (Season 23), "High Potential" (Season 3), "The Rookie" (Season 9), "Scrubs" (Season 2), "Shifting Gears" (Season 3), and "Will Trent" (Season 5).
What to expect in R.J. Decker Season 2
The first season of "R.J. Decker" ended with the shocking murder of Emi's father Victor Ochoa (guest star David Zayas), setting the stage for a major mystery to solve in Season 2.
"With any mystery we're trying to solve, my hope is always that it's not who you were expecting," showrunner Rob Doherty tells TVLine. "Victor all but confessed to having some shady, dangerous people in his life. One of the things we've talked about is who may pop up in Emi's life with expectations that she will need to see through on, or deals that he had made prior to his passing. But those are stories for another day."
As for R.J. and Emi, who chose not to define their relationship in the finale, Doherty says we can expect things between them to remain "fun and meaningful... but perilous."
"It's hard to look at our nine-episode lifespan and say anything about that relationship with a ton of confidence moving forward," he says. "I think it has to evolve, but we also want to stay unpredictable. I think it's about moving forward but also complicating things as much and as often as we can."
TVLine's handy Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you a fan of "R.J. Decker"? Drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 below.