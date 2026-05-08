R.J. Decker Renewed For Season 2 At ABC

ABC is keeping Scott Speedman on the case, renewing "R.J. Decker" for Season 2, TVLine has learned.

Inspired by Carl Hiaasen's 1987 crime novel "Double Whammy," the show follows R.J. Decker, a newspaper photographer who begins a new life as a private investigator after an unfortunate mishap lands him in prison. Set in the "colorful-if-crime-riddled world of South Florida," the show finds R.J. "tackling cases that range from slightly odd to outright bizarre with the help of his journalist ex, her police detective wife and a shadowy woman from his past who could be his greatest ally ... or his one-way ticket back to prison," per ABC's official logline.

"The first time somebody talked to me about Carl Hiaasen, and what the show should be like, she said it's a love letter to Floridian weirdness," showrunner Rob Doherty told TVLine when "R.J. Decker" premiered. "That's what we're trying to be. Something we care about is embracing the weirdness of the place without speaking down to it."

The series stars Speedman as R.J. Decker, Jaina Lee Ortiz as Emilia "Emi" Ochoa, Bevin Bru as Detective Melody "Mel" Abreu, Kevin Rankin as Aloysius "Wish" Aiken, and Adelaide Clemens as Catherine Delacroix.

Heading into the 2026-27 TV season, ABC's scripted slate also includes returning series "9-1-1" (Season 10), "9-1-1: Nashville" (Season 2), "Abbott Elementary" (Season 6), "Grey's Anatomy" (Season 23), "High Potential" (Season 3), "The Rookie" (Season 9), "Scrubs" (Season 2), "Shifting Gears" (Season 3), and "Will Trent" (Season 5).