10 Forgotten '60s TV Shows That Are Still Worth Watching Today

Following early decades in which it largely broadcast live programs, with most scripted drama and comedy playing out as something closer to theater than film, American television charged into a new age with the consolidation of the Big Three networks in the 1950s. This new, transformative period — generally dubbed the Network Era, in contrast with the Golden Age of the '40s and early-to-mid-'50s — found filmed TV series finessing their popular appeal and sponsor attractiveness, largely on a trial-and-error basis.

And, while the networks' early eagerness to bite out as much viewership as possible did put some constraints on the dramaturgical sophistication that TV boasted in its theater-adjacent era, there are also plenty of early filmed series that still hold up as thoughtful, ambitious, and finely-crafted works of art. In the '60s, in particular, numerous productions managed to transcend the period's relatively rigid commercial demands and push the medium forward; many were the shows in which the paucity of trusted parameters encouraged boldness rather than caution, and the rapidly-changing times provided dramatic thrust instead of being conveniently smoothed over for the sake of a soothing time.

Not all of those shows, alas, became hits. Several of the very best series of the '60s, in fact, have all but faded into obscurity in the intervening decades. Below, you will find a list of 10 mostly forgotten '60s TV shows that are still very much worth watching today; many were so ahead of their time that they never quite got their cultural due, so we might as well help give them their due now.