Henry Winkler's Happy Days Popularity Hurt One Of His Co-Stars' Feelings

Henry Winkler was the breakout star of "Happy Days," where he embodied cool as the Fonz, but Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham was supposed to be the show's central character. "Happy Days," which debuted in 1974 and ran for 11 seasons, followed Richie and his friends and family. Winkler's Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli was initially a secondary character, becoming friends with Howard's Richie during the 1st season. It quickly became clear that the leather jacket-clad greaser was proving a bigger hit with audiences than any other character on "Happy Days." In fact, Fonzie's popularity became so pronounced that by the end of the show's 2nd season, the producers were considering renaming it "Fonzie's Happy Days."

Considering Howard's character was set up as the lead of the show, the shift in focus to the Fonz that followed the audience response was a little tough for the actor. In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Winkler revealed he once discussed this with Howard: "Ron said to me, 'I have to admit it, it hurts my feelings, and I have to admit you are doing nothing to make anybody feel bad. You're just being good and that's good for the show.' That was the only time we discussed it."

Any hurt feelings did nothing to harm the "Happy Days" co-stars' friendship. Winkler pointed out he had recently appeared on his daughter Zoe's podcast, "What in the Winkler?!" along with Howard and his daughter (actress and director Bryce Dallas Howard, who is Winkler's goddaughter).