One Of Scrubs' Longest Running Jokes Began With Brendan Fraser And An Ad-Libbed Line

Brendan Fraser's tenure on "Scrubs" led to one of the most soul-crushing TV episodes of all time, but we don't need to talk about that right now. Instead, let's remember the good times, as Ben's appearance in Season 1, Episode 23 marked the beginning of J.D.'s long-running "eagle" gag. What's more, we have Zach Braff's imagination to thank for coming up with the bit.

"When Brendan picked me up and started spinning me, I thought, J.D.'s so nerdy he'd be like 'no, no' at first — but then he'd be thinking it's like soaring, like a 'great eagle' ... And that's what came into my brain," he told News.com.au.

The ad-libbed gag has even bled into the real world. Braff noted that fans of the beloved sitcom sometimes shout "eagle" at him, but he never anticipated the line taking off when Fraser was carrying him around. He also didn't expect "Scrubs" creator Bill Lawrence to keep the joke in the episode.