Christopher Lloyd Played A Video Game Villain In This Forgotten '90s Sci-Fi Series

If you only know Christopher Lloyd as the eccentric Doc Brown from "Back to the Future" or as the spacey Reverend Jim "Iggy" Ignatowski from "Taxi," you are missing out on one of the most mustache-twirling characters on his resume.

In 1995, Christopher Lloyd chewed the scenery in "Deadly Games," a short-lived TV series executive produced by the late Leonard Nimoy that blended zany sci-fi tropes with pixelated mayhem. The creator-versus-creation storyline followed Gus Lloyd (James Calvert), a physicist and video game designer whose life took a turn when a lab accident brought his virtual creations to life. Enter Sebastian Jackal, the game's whimsical final boss played by Christopher Lloyd.

Sporting a white suit, fedora, and a cane that could conjure and manipulate fire, Jackal was a ruthless overlord who led a motley crew of superhuman henchmen hell-bent on wreaking global havoc. All these bad guys had a design element in common: They were all based on people in Gus' real life, with Jackal modeled after Gus' father.