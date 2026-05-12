Queen Latifah Joining The Voice As Full-Time Coach For Season 30

Forget a swivel chair, the newest coach on the "The Voice" is going to need a swivel throne. Queen Latifah is confirmed to be joining the show for Season 30, TVLine has learned.

For her inaugural season of "The Voice," Latifah will be joined by returning coaches Kelly Clarkson and Adam Levine, as well as fellow first-timer Riley Green, who recently wrapped a multi-episode arc on CBS' "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals."

While most people probably think of Latifah as an actress, she also boasts an impressive career in the music industry. She won a Grammy Award in 1995 for her song "U.N.I.T.Y.," and has amassed six additional Grammy nominations over the years. She was also nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for her performance in the movie-musical "Chicago."

Unlike newcomers Latifah and Green, Clarkson and Levine have a long history with "The Voice." Levine was a mainstay for the show's first 16 seasons before taking a nine-year break, eventually returning for Seasons 27, 29, and now 30. Meanwhile, Clarkson's coaching tenure spanned from Seasons 14 to 21; she later returned for Seasons 29 and now 30.

New episodes of "The Voice" will air Mondays at 8/7c on NBC, leading into the new Peter Krause-led crime drama "Line of Fire." A premiere date has not yet been announced.

Are you excited to see what Latifah brings to "The Voice"? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the show's newest coach below.