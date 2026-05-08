Peter Krause's Line Of Fire Ordered At NBC, Marking His First TV Role Since Leaving 9-1-1
Peter Krause is officially returning to NBC: The "Parenthood" star's law enforcement drama "Line of Fire" (fka "Protection") has received a series greenlight.
The order comes one year after Krause exited ABC's "9-1-1," where he starred as firehouse captain Bobby Nash for eight seasons.
The official logline reads: "A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice... even if it means betraying their sworn code."
Krause stars alongside Hope Davis ("Succession"), Kat Cunning ("Rap Sh!t"), Tommy O'Brien ("grown-ish"), Taylor Bloom ("American Horror Story"), and Charlie Barnett ("Chicago Fire").
Writer Josh Safran ("Gossip Girl") executive-produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Director Rebecca Thomas also executive-produces the pilot.
NBC's 2026-27 Scripted Slate
Heading into the 2026-27 TV season, NBC's scripted slate includes returning series "Chicago Fire" (Season 15), "Chicago Med" (Season 12), "Chicago P.D." (Season 14), "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" (Season 2), "Happy's Place" (Season 2), "Law & Order" (Season 26), "Law & Order: SVU" (Season 28), and "St. Denis Medical" (Season 3).
In addition to "Line of Fire," new series orders include "Newlyweds" (starring Tea Leoni and Tim Daly), "The Rockford Files" (starring David Boreanaz), and "Sunset P.I." (starring Jake Johnson).
NBC ordered eight pilots for series consideration, four of which ultimately are not moving forward: dramas "Key Witness" (starring Emily Deschanel), "Puzzled" (starring Damon Wayans Jr.), and "What the Dead Know" (starring Taylor Schilling), along with multi-camera comedy "Jill & Ginger" (starring Jane Lynch and Katey Sagal).
"Our creative teams, led by Lisa Katz at NBC and Erin Underhill at Universal Television, delivered an exceptional pilot slate, developing eight standout projects that reflect our ambition," Pearlena Igbokwe, chairman of NBC Entertainment and Peacock Scripted and Television Studios, said in a statement Friday. "While we often hear the phrase embarrassment of riches, it truly applies in this case. This process allowed us to take big swings, and we landed on shows that we think can truly break through."
Also not moving forward: the Zachary Quinto medical drama "Brilliant Minds," canceled after two seasons, and the Jenn Lyon-led cheerleader comedy "Stumble," canceled after one.