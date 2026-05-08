Peter Krause's Line Of Fire Ordered At NBC, Marking His First TV Role Since Leaving 9-1-1

Peter Krause is officially returning to NBC: The "Parenthood" star's law enforcement drama "Line of Fire" (fka "Protection") has received a series greenlight.

The order comes one year after Krause exited ABC's "9-1-1," where he starred as firehouse captain Bobby Nash for eight seasons.

The official logline reads: "A family of law enforcement agents bridges personal differences and crosses professional boundaries as they tackle cases for the FBI, US Marshals, Secret Service, and Department of Justice. After a seemingly cut-and-dry case turns into a deadly conspiracy, they must use the expertise from a lifetime of protecting civilians and politicians to protect one another and bring the killer to justice... even if it means betraying their sworn code."

Krause stars alongside Hope Davis ("Succession"), Kat Cunning ("Rap Sh!t"), Tommy O'Brien ("grown-ish"), Taylor Bloom ("American Horror Story"), and Charlie Barnett ("Chicago Fire").

Writer Josh Safran ("Gossip Girl") executive-produces with Jenna Bush Hager and Ben Spector. Director Rebecca Thomas also executive-produces the pilot.