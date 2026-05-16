The 10 Best Star Trek Captains Of All Time, Ranked

Typically, the captain sets the tone for a "Star Trek" series, since many episodes begin with the words, "Captain's log." For many years, there was only one defining "Star Trek" captain — James Kirk. Then Jean-Luc Picard came along, and just as quickly, fan debates about who was better became a popular pastime. Then, more "Star Trek" TV shows came along, and before you knew it, different captains quickly developed devoted fan bases of their own.

As we assess the best captains of all time, we're not just referring to lead characters from each series. Rather, any "Star Trek" character who has officially captained a starship qualifies. There are plenty of contenders, but for the sake of sparking even more fan debates, this list has been narrowed to 10.

In rating the contenders, we considered many factors. How successful were they in command? How much actual time did they log in the main chair? How well do they embody the values they're supposed to stand for, and fundamentally, just how awesome are they at doing it? Sometimes, intangible qualities can make the difference. Other times, a captain's record speaks for itself. One could argue that some of the stories aren't done yet, and thus things could change. For now, here are the 10 best "Star Trek" captains of all time.