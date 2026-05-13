5 Best Darth Vader Episodes Of Star Wars TV Shows, Ranked
The "Star Wars" animated series, "Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord," concluded its first season with a major surprise for fans: Darth Maul facing off against his old master's new apprentice — Darth Vader. The series follows Maul after the events of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," as the former Sith Lord struggles to survive and rebuild his criminal empire during the rise of the Galactic Empire.
It was a battle fans have waited a long time to see on screen, pitting the most formidable Sith Lord of the prequel trilogy against the franchise's original icon of evil. It also marked the latest major TV appearance for Darth Vader, who has played key roles across both animated and live action "Star Wars" series since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. With Darth Vader now appearing across several "Star Wars" TV series, these are the five greatest small-screen episodes featuring the cyborg Sith Lord.
5. Part III (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
2022's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" marks the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi Master to the galaxy far, far away. Set 10 years after the events of "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," the series follows Obi-Wan during his years in exile, where a mission to rescue a young Princess Leia brings him face-to-face with his former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now reborn as Darth Vader.
The third episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" features Obi-Wan's first encounter with the cybernetic Vader, after learning the Sith Lord survived their duel on Mustafar. The former master and apprentice reunite on the mining planet of Mapuzo, where Obi-Wan watches in horror as Vader slaughters innocent civilians in an effort to draw him out. Their bitter lightsaber duel quickly makes clear that the out-of-practice Obi-Wan is no match for Darth Vader.
Obi-Wan's life is only saved by the timely intervention of Imperial defector Tala Durith. Vader's ruthless assault on both his old master and the inhabitants of Mapuzo shows just how terrifying the Sith had become a decade after his fall to the dark side.
4. Shadow Warrior (Ahsoka)
Ahsoka Tano is first introduced in the animated series "The Clone Wars" in 2008 as the Padawan of Anakin Skywalker. Her story later continues in "Star Wars Rebels" before she makes her live-action debut in Season 2 of "The Mandalorian." By the events of her solo series, "Ahsoka," she is still struggling with the legacy of her former master's fall to the dark side.
"Shadow Warrior," the fifth episode of the first season of "Ahsoka," begins after Ahsoka is defeated in a lightsaber duel by the fallen Jedi Baylan Skoll. She awakens in the mysterious World Between Worlds — a strange, timeless dimension tied to the Force — where she comes face-to-face with her old master, Anakin, once again.
Through Clone Wars-era flashbacks and a duel with his former apprentice, Anakin attempts to teach Ahsoka that she must choose life over the darkness that once consumed him. During the confrontation, Ahsoka catches fleeting glimpses of Anakin's armored form as Darth Vader, while viewers get a rare look at a formidable non-cybernetic version of the Sith Lord. Through this, Ahsoka is finally able to move beyond the fear of following her master's path.
3. The Dark Lord (Star Wars: Maul — Shadow Lord)
The stunning finale to the first season of "Maul — Shadow Lord" shocked viewers with the sudden appearance of Darth Vader. While the final season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" features Maul foreseeing Anakin Skywalker's fall to the dark side, this marks the first time the former Sith directly confronts Darth Vader. Maul, like Vader, has always been a formidable opponent for any Force wielder. However, from the moment the two finally cross lightsabers, it becomes clear that Maul is no match for Sidious' ultimate apprentice.
Throughout his appearance on "Maul — Shadow Lord," Darth Vader remains completely silent apart from his iconic mechanical breathing, a choice that only makes him more terrifying. As Lucasfilm President and CCO Dave Filoni explained during a Q&A for the finale, "The key is not to actually give him a character. He's devoid of it because he doesn't care." This version of Vader cannot be reasoned with and feels more like a monolith of terror than a traditional villain. He moves through the episode like a force of nature, determined to cut down both Maul and the Jedi allied with him.
In the end, Maul only narrowly escaped by forcing Jedi Master Eeko-Dio Daki to face Vader alone while he makes his escape. This, predictably, results in Daki's death and reinforces just how overwhelming Vader has become as Sidious' apprentice.
2. Part VI (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi reunite for one more showdown in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" finale. Believing it may be a duel to the death, Obi-Wan travels to a barren moon to face his former apprentice once again. The two engage in a brutal lightsaber battle that showcases the full power of both Vader and his former Jedi master, with Vader burying Obi-Wan alive before Obi-Wan breaks free and brings a barrage of boulders crashing down on his old Padawan.
At the emotional climax of the battle, Obi-Wan slices Vader's helmet open and lowers his blade as he finds himself staring into the face of Anakin Skywalker. In a heartbreaking moment, Obi-Wan apologizes to his old apprentice for his failures. Vader responds by stating that Obi-Wan did not kill Anakin Skywalker — Vader did. Whether Vader was genuinely trying to ease Obi-Wan's guilt or was simply refusing to view himself as the product of a Jedi's failures is left open to interpretation. Whatever his intentions, it is this moment that allows Obi-Wan to accept that Anakin is dead, his old self lost beneath the shadow of Darth Vader.
1. Twilight of the Apprentice: Part 2 (Star Wars Rebels)
The Season 2 finale of "Star Wars Rebels" sees Ahsoka Tano finally discover the true fate of her former Jedi master, Anakin Skywalker. Throughout "Rebels," Ahsoka takes on a key role in the fledgling Rebellion while crossing paths with Darth Vader. In their early encounters, Ahsoka senses the truth about Vader's identity but struggles to accept that her former master could have fallen to the dark side.
In "Twilight of the Apprentice," Ahsoka, Kanan Jarrus and Ezra Bridger travel to the planet of Malachor in search of a way to destroy the Sith once and for all. There, they encounter Inquisitors, a stranded Maul, and eventually Vader himself, who arrives to claim the planet's Sith holocron. Vader quickly destroys Ezra's lightsaber in combat and would have killed the young Jedi if not for Ahsoka's sudden intervention.
The former master and apprentice face off in an epic lightsaber duel, during which Ahsoka uses her agility and twin blades to strike Vader's mask. Through the shattered helmet, she is horrified to see Anakin Skywalker staring back at her. For a brief moment, her old master seems to recognize her before once again giving himself over to Vader's fury. The two continue fighting as Malachor's Sith temple collapses around them, with Ahsoka unable to abandon her master again.