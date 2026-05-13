5 Best Darth Vader Episodes Of Star Wars TV Shows, Ranked

2022's "Obi-Wan Kenobi" marks the long-awaited return of Ewan McGregor's titular Jedi Master to the galaxy far, far away. Set 10 years after the events of "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," the series follows Obi-Wan during his years in exile, where a mission to rescue a young Princess Leia brings him face-to-face with his former apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, now reborn as Darth Vader.

The third episode of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" features Obi-Wan's first encounter with the cybernetic Vader, after learning the Sith Lord survived their duel on Mustafar. The former master and apprentice reunite on the mining planet of Mapuzo, where Obi-Wan watches in horror as Vader slaughters innocent civilians in an effort to draw him out. Their bitter lightsaber duel quickly makes clear that the out-of-practice Obi-Wan is no match for Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan's life is only saved by the timely intervention of Imperial defector Tala Durith. Vader's ruthless assault on both his old master and the inhabitants of Mapuzo shows just how terrifying the Sith had become a decade after his fall to the dark side.