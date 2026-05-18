M*A*S*H Was Nearly Canceled After One Season, But A TV Exec's Spouse Saved It

"M*A*S*H" is one of the longest-running scripted shows of its era, but low ratings nearly ended it early. Season 1 was a rough start for the medical dramedy, finishing as the 46th most watched show for the year in 1972. Thankfully, the wife of the network's CEO reportedly came to the rescue.

"M*A*S*H" premiered in the Sunday 8 p.m. time slot, which had a weak lead-in and put the series head-to-head with the very popular "Wonderful World of Disney." It also didn't help that CBS wanted the show to be a more traditional sitcom, which didn't work for the actors. Gary Burghoff, who played "Radar" O'Reilly, said the cast spoke up. "We went to [creators] Gene [Reynolds] and Larry [Gelbart]: We're not a situation comedy," Burghoff said in an interview with the Television Academy. "We're talking about a real war. It's not about funny ha-ha."

While that led to a change in tone for "M*A*S*H," it didn't help the ratings. According to Jamie Farr, who played Max Klinger, the show seemed doomed until it received unlikely support from former Vogue fashion editor Babe Paley, who happened to be married to the CEO of CBS at the time. "Babe Paley supposedly saved us by telling her husband that 'M*A*S*H*' could be the crown jewel for the network," Farr told the Hollywood Reporter. "By the end of the third season, [series co-creator] Larry [Gelbart] came up to me and said, 'You know what, I think we're the next 'I Love Lucy.'"