Scrubs: Does A Brendan Fraser Easter Egg Spell Doom For Dr. Cox In Season 11? Watch Cast Interview

"Where do you think we are?"

Those six immortal words will forever haunt longtime fans of "Scrubs." Might we hear them again in Season 11?

When TVLine Executive Editor Andy Swift caught up with revival stars/executive producers Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, and Donald Faison at Disney's Upfront presentation in New York City on Tuesday, he had to ask about the dark cloud looming over Dr. Perry Cox (played by fellow legacy cast member John C. McGinley), who was diagnosed in Episode 8 with an incurable — albeit treatable — autoimmune disease.

J.D. immediately started his longtime mentor and father figure on an aggressive form of treatment, but as the April 15 finale revealed, it wasn't working as they'd hoped, leaving Cox's fate up in the air ahead of the revival's second season (airing Wednesdays at 8/7c this fall on ABC).

When asked by Swift on a scale from one to Brendan Fraser — referring to the grim fate that befell Cox's best friend and brother-in-law Ben in the Season 3 classic "My Screw-Up" — how worried we should be about Cox, Faison was quick to point out an Easter egg hiding in plain sight: "I'll say this: He wore the same outfit as Brendan Fraser. I don't know if that means anything."

Faison was referring to the jacket worn by Cox in Episodes 8 and 9 of the revival, which bears a striking resemblance — if not an exact replica — to the jacket Ben wore in Fraser's final episode. Braff initially disputed the comparison, then walked it back: "I mean, if that's true, that's a Johnny C. Easter egg, not our Easter egg."

"I think that's an Easter egg," Faison insisted, before adding: "Not that he's going to— I don't know what's going to happen."

"I don't want to ruin anything," Braff interjected. "But fans should tune in to Season 2. They're going to love it."