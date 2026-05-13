Grey's Anatomy Cast Reacts To Romantic Finale Twist: 'I'm Thrilled For The Gay Internet!' Plus, Another Musical Episode Soon? (Watch Video)

It's been nearly a week since the Season 22 finale of "Grey's Anatomy," and the cast is still reeling from that jaw-dropping romantic twist.

We're talking, of course, about Toni (Jennifer Landon) finally deciding she wants to be with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), only for her to discover a semi-clothed Cass (Sophia Bush) on Amelia's couch. And Scorsone had plenty to say about the big moment when TVLine caught up with the ABC drama's stars on the blue carpet at the Disney Upfront in New York.

"I mean, I feel thrilled for the gay internet," Scorsone says in the video interview above. "I think it was something that people were waiting for, and they got it. But it was definitely a table read moment where I turned the page and was like [gasp]. That's what we do on 'Grey's Anatomy.'"

But don't expect the cast to take sides in the apparent Amelia/Cass/Toni love triangle that "Grey's" has introduced: "That's hard!" Camilla Luddington admits. "I've got to see how it plays out next season."