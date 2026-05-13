Grey's Anatomy Cast Reacts To Romantic Finale Twist: 'I'm Thrilled For The Gay Internet!' Plus, Another Musical Episode Soon? (Watch Video)
It's been nearly a week since the Season 22 finale of "Grey's Anatomy," and the cast is still reeling from that jaw-dropping romantic twist.
We're talking, of course, about Toni (Jennifer Landon) finally deciding she wants to be with Amelia (Caterina Scorsone), only for her to discover a semi-clothed Cass (Sophia Bush) on Amelia's couch. And Scorsone had plenty to say about the big moment when TVLine caught up with the ABC drama's stars on the blue carpet at the Disney Upfront in New York.
"I mean, I feel thrilled for the gay internet," Scorsone says in the video interview above. "I think it was something that people were waiting for, and they got it. But it was definitely a table read moment where I turned the page and was like [gasp]. That's what we do on 'Grey's Anatomy.'"
But don't expect the cast to take sides in the apparent Amelia/Cass/Toni love triangle that "Grey's" has introduced: "That's hard!" Camilla Luddington admits. "I've got to see how it plays out next season."
Link's secret is 'hurting' him in more ways than one
Of course, Amelia wasn't the only character at a crossroads when "Grey's Anatomy" wrapped Season 22 last week. Jo revealed that she's questioning her career in medicine altogether, a development her portrayer fully supports.
"I'm OK with that," Camilla Luddington tells TVLine. "A nice vacation in Hawaii, you know, a piña colada — and then she can get back to Grey Sloan."
And what of Jo's husband Link, who's clearly concealing the extent of the shoulder injury he suffered during the hospital explosion earlier this season? Chris Carmack tells us that he's "definitely" hiding his pain from Jo "because she went through such a traumatic pregnancy and traumatic birth."
"Link, at the moment, feels like he has to shoulder a lot of the emotional burden of the family and has to get to work," Carmack says ("shoulder" being the operative word), adding, "It's hurting him."
Hit PLAY on the video above for TVLine's full interview with the "Grey's" cast, including which of them would be willing to do another musical episode, then drop a comment with your own thoughts on the state of Grey Sloan Memorial below.