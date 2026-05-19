Disney+'s Spider-Man Series Concept Art Shows Zendaya's Likeness Was Considered For MJ

The Disney+ animated series "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" is distinct from the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of the webhead in a few ways. Although it is produced by Marvel Studios Animation, it follows Peter Parker (voiced by Hudson Thames) in his freshman year of high school in the early stages of his fledgling heroism. The series strays from the Tom Holland movies and does not feature Peter's eventual girlfriend, Michelle "MJ" Jones (Zendaya).

When first announced, the previously titled "Spider-Man: Freshman Year" was originally set to be a prequel series exploring the MCU Spidey prior to the events of "Captain America: Civil War." Kal Athannassov, who served as a former concept artist on the series before its creative pivot, shared on Instagram early concepts of the series' take on MJ, which would have reflected Zendaya's likeness as seen in the movies. These provide an interesting "What If..."-esque scenario, in which not only would MJ have been translated to the animation style, but Peter's best friend, Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon), could have also appeared.

Athannassov's early concept art for MJ, reflecting Zendaya's likeness, worked well for Marvel Studios Animation's initial plans to keep the series within the canon of the established MCU. With the original idea to explore Peter's freshman year, this would have been some time before he developed feelings for MJ, given that he was crushing on his classmate Liz Allan (Laura Harrier) in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and MJ was merely a friendly acquaintance to Peter at that point.