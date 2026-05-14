Survivor 50's [Spoiler] Talks Possible Return, Offers Advice For Future Players: 'Listen To Your Gut, It'll Never Steer You Wrong'
Spoilers ahead for Episode 12 of "Survivor 50!"
Cirie Fields is still the best "Survivor" player to never win the game.
Another double elimination episode sent two more players packing before the finale (which airs Wednesday, May 20 at 8/7c, followed by a live reunion). Unfortunately for fans worldwide, the game's two biggest fan favorites, Cirie and Rick Devens, were the ones given the boot. Following Rick's exit and Tiffany's hard-fought immunity win, Rizo and Aubry couldn't ignore the fact that the biggest threat left in the game was staring them square in the face. After comparing notes with Joe and Jonathan, the four players decided it was Cirie's time to go, and she was voted out of "Survivor 50" by a vote of 4-2. (Read our full recap here.)
Below, Cirie breaks down her entire game, including her reactions to Ozzy's shocking exit and MrBeast's coin, her Hail Mary play against Aubry, and so much more.
TVLINE | What a gut-punch of an episode! How are you feeling about how everything went down out there?
CIRIE FIELDS | You know what? I don't know, Nick, I feel awesome. I feel like I did everything I could, even the Hail Mary at the end to try to implicate Aubry — which we talked about. She knows I love her and it was just desperation to try to stay in the game. I feel great. What an experience. What an honor to be there for Season 50 and to be a part of it and considered one of the greats. I can't feel better, except for the $2 million check. [Laughs]
On that 'Hail Mary' move on Aubry
TVLINE | Your idea to pin Rizo's info leak on Aubry was genius. Why do you think it didn't work though?
I think because of Rizo. So Jonathan and our conversations have been, "Oh, we don't really trust Aubry." Even Joe, "We don't really trust Aubry." However, she's a number so we can use her. They consider her like one of the middle people. So knowing that they already had that lack of trust at the last minute, what else could I do? It was either gonna be me or Aubry. I knew that for a fact, and I just felt like, work on that, there's your lead. They don't trust her. Add a little bit of spice to it by telling them she gave up their secrets and maybe that could save you.
TVLINE | Aubry said you were a better "Survivor" player than Sandra and Tony. What was your reaction to hear that?
I love Aubry. Aubry and I have a long history, and to each his own. Everybody has their own opinion and for her to say that, coming from Aubry, who's an awesome player herself, I felt honored that she would look at me in that way.
TVLINE | Rizo didn't tip Ozzy off about his impending blindside last week. What were your thoughts on that?
When Rizo told me that Ozzy had given everything up about the entire plan — I believe he also told me that [Ozzy] included him, like [Rizo] was aligned with me. We had a threesome alliance, even though [Ozzy] said he wanted to go with me to the end. Knowing that, if someone's telling... it was almost like with Courtney Marit [in "Survivor: Panama"], right? Once I knew that Courtney was the ideal person that they wanted to go to the end with, if you're not including me in that conversation, then I'm not gonna protect you. I just thought, from the information that Rizo shared with me, I kinda understood why he was afraid to not go with the majority and vote Ozzy.
TVLINE | If you had seen Season 49 in full, would you still have linked up with Rizo and worked with him for so long?
Probably, because I go by people's energy and if Rizo presented himself to me the same way, regardless of if I've seen him play "49" or not, and our energies aligned, I would still have probably done the same thing. If you give me the ick or you give me a weird vibe, then you gotta watch it! [Laughs]
How things went down with Stephenie
TVLINE | Besides Ozzy, is there anyone else that you think would've potentially gone to the Final 3 with you if things had played out differently?
Tiffany, hands down. Questionably, Christian, because of our conversation, but I'm positive that Tiffany would have gone with me to the end.
TVLINE | Once Ozzy was gone, was voting out Devens immediately after a mistake? Did you ever think of trying to save him and use him as a shield to get to the end?
No, because I knew [that] Devens knows this game just like I do, and I knew in the long run, Devens would not — 6-of-1, half a dozen of the other — with Joe and Jonathan because Devens doesn't want to sit next to me in the end. We just did an interview, and he was like, "The only person I would have not wanted to sit next to is [Cirie]," because he knew he wouldn't win against me. No, I didn't feel like Devens would be like, "Alright Cirie, me and you to the end," even though he's fun to hang out with.
TVLINE | I'm curious what it was like sitting there and watching Devens flip the MrBeast coin.
Awesome. Once in a lifetime, never happened before, right before your eyes. You're a part of it, and I'm a gambler too, 'cause you know, if I wasn't sitting where I was sitting, I might have tried to flip it myself. I thought it was amazing from a fan standpoint and from a contestant's standpoint. Wow. Mind blown. They should have just zoomed in on all our faces as the coin was flipping and done a side-by-side of my face in the coin flip. I'm sure my mouth was open.
TVLINE | Before the game in Fiji, Stephenie told me that there was no way in hell she was going to lead a charge against you. You told me that you were feeling "a wonky vibe" from Stephenie. In your perspective, what went wrong between friends this season?
I just think the trust level wasn't there. That's it.
TVLINE | That's it? No other comment about the Stephenie of it all?
Yeah, no. There's nothing else to say. What is there to say?
Advice for future players
TVLINE | How frustrating was it to play this game with Joe?
Joe is what people regard as a man's man, right? Joe has his ideals that he goes by and I have to give it to Joe. He stands on business about what he believes and that may or may not work with other people's games on "Survivor." It's just that you have to be just a little more flexible and a little less sensitive. Obviously from playing so many seasons, I've been desensitized to people's comments and people's opinions and people's actions in the game, and I don't take it so personally.
TVLINE | You've played five times now (six if we count "Australian Survivor"), but which game are you most proud of?
I think my Season 50 game. I went in there telling my family like, "I'm gonna go because who wouldn't go"? Who wouldn't want to be asked to be on Season 50? It's such an honor and a privilege. "I'm going, but don't expect much" because I really didn't think I'd make it past the first, second, or third vote. I knew they would be coming for me as they were.
TVLINE | Season 51 just wrapped and Season 52 is filming soon. What advice do you have for future players?
Trust your gut. If you got an ick feeling, if you got a weird feeling, then you don't need any souvenirs. Don't go home with no souvenirs! Whatever your gut is telling you. We all have this innate thing inside of us. I don't know if it's the universe. I think it's God, for me. I'm a believer, so I feel like it's God that has planted something inside of you to let you know, and I've experienced it outside of the game where, oh, you get that weird feeling. Listen to that. It will guide you every time. Do not deny it. Ask Ozzy. Ozzy even had a dream of the night before. The night before! That was his gut telling him and he didn't listen to it. So listen to your gut, it'll never steer you wrong, and watch and pay attention to people's energy around you. You'll always feel it. You'll always feel it.
TVLINE | Great advice for just life in general.
Yes, absolutely. If you ever walk into a room and it's just like an awkward, uncomfortable feeling... you should walk into a room and feel like, "Hey, how you doing?" Even if you're not an outgoing person, you shouldn't feel a tense, awkward feeling. If you do, something ain't right.
TVLINE | The fan support for you is unlike anything we've ever seen on this show, maybe even unlike anything we've seen across reality TV. People are going to want to know: Will we see you on the mat for "Survivor 60"?
No, unless I'm standing next to Jeff welcoming in the new group of "Survivor" players. No, sir, ma'am. I'll be 56 in July and I'm tired! [Laughs] And I'm satisfied with a 20-year journey that I didn't expect to be a two-year journey. So yeah, no Season 60 for Cirie.
TVLINE | Alright. Maybe a co-host spot. Maybe a guest spot!
[Laughs] I'm open, Jeff.
TVLINE | Any final words about your "Survivor 50" experience?
If I could sum it all up, it was the experience of a lifetime. It was so mind-blowing. It was so awesome to be a part of. First of all, to be a part of "Survivor" for 20 years and then be present for so many firsts on "Survivor" [that] never happened before. I was flabbergasted that... Zac Brown, MrBeast. Huh? Other people are here?! It's like being on a deserted island and then seeing somebody walk up in Bermuda shorts and you're like, wait, what? Who are you? And that's what the experience was from a fan standpoint, and then flipping for $2 million? Just all the best of "Survivor" and me being there and a part of it... what more can a girl ask for?