Survivor 50's [Spoiler] Talks Possible Return, Offers Advice For Future Players: 'Listen To Your Gut, It'll Never Steer You Wrong'

TVLINE | How frustrating was it to play this game with Joe?

Joe is what people regard as a man's man, right? Joe has his ideals that he goes by and I have to give it to Joe. He stands on business about what he believes and that may or may not work with other people's games on "Survivor." It's just that you have to be just a little more flexible and a little less sensitive. Obviously from playing so many seasons, I've been desensitized to people's comments and people's opinions and people's actions in the game, and I don't take it so personally.

TVLINE | You've played five times now (six if we count "Australian Survivor"), but which game are you most proud of?

I think my Season 50 game. I went in there telling my family like, "I'm gonna go because who wouldn't go"? Who wouldn't want to be asked to be on Season 50? It's such an honor and a privilege. "I'm going, but don't expect much" because I really didn't think I'd make it past the first, second, or third vote. I knew they would be coming for me as they were.

TVLINE | Season 51 just wrapped and Season 52 is filming soon. What advice do you have for future players?

Trust your gut. If you got an ick feeling, if you got a weird feeling, then you don't need any souvenirs. Don't go home with no souvenirs! Whatever your gut is telling you. We all have this innate thing inside of us. I don't know if it's the universe. I think it's God, for me. I'm a believer, so I feel like it's God that has planted something inside of you to let you know, and I've experienced it outside of the game where, oh, you get that weird feeling. Listen to that. It will guide you every time. Do not deny it. Ask Ozzy. Ozzy even had a dream of the night before. The night before! That was his gut telling him and he didn't listen to it. So listen to your gut, it'll never steer you wrong, and watch and pay attention to people's energy around you. You'll always feel it. You'll always feel it.

TVLINE | Great advice for just life in general.

Yes, absolutely. If you ever walk into a room and it's just like an awkward, uncomfortable feeling... you should walk into a room and feel like, "Hey, how you doing?" Even if you're not an outgoing person, you shouldn't feel a tense, awkward feeling. If you do, something ain't right.

TVLINE | The fan support for you is unlike anything we've ever seen on this show, maybe even unlike anything we've seen across reality TV. People are going to want to know: Will we see you on the mat for "Survivor 60"?

No, unless I'm standing next to Jeff welcoming in the new group of "Survivor" players. No, sir, ma'am. I'll be 56 in July and I'm tired! [Laughs] And I'm satisfied with a 20-year journey that I didn't expect to be a two-year journey. So yeah, no Season 60 for Cirie.

TVLINE | Alright. Maybe a co-host spot. Maybe a guest spot!

[Laughs] I'm open, Jeff.

TVLINE | Any final words about your "Survivor 50" experience?

If I could sum it all up, it was the experience of a lifetime. It was so mind-blowing. It was so awesome to be a part of. First of all, to be a part of "Survivor" for 20 years and then be present for so many firsts on "Survivor" [that] never happened before. I was flabbergasted that... Zac Brown, MrBeast. Huh? Other people are here?! It's like being on a deserted island and then seeing somebody walk up in Bermuda shorts and you're like, wait, what? Who are you? And that's what the experience was from a fan standpoint, and then flipping for $2 million? Just all the best of "Survivor" and me being there and a part of it... what more can a girl ask for?