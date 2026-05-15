Law & Order: SVU Wanted Chris Meloni In More Season 27 Episodes — Here's Where Stabler Would've Shown Up

Det. Elliot Stabler made a significant appearance in the Season 27 premiere of "Law & Order: SVU" — remember the "love you" heard 'round the world? — but showrunner Michele Fazekas tells TVLine that she had plans to bring Chris Meloni's character back two other times during the season.

In both cases, she adds, Meloni's busy schedule made Stabler's return impossible.

"We had a scene in the crossover that he was not available for," she says. (Fans will recall that, just Episode 9 began — aka the "SVU" half of the "Law & Order" and "SVU" crossover event in January — Mariska Hargitay's Olivia Benson made a call to her former partner, alerting him to a possible hate group.)

In addition, "I thought about bringing him into the season finale," she says. "But I don't regret it, because the scene [in Episode 20] with Velasco and Benson was probably the scene that I would have done with Stabler and Benson" in the season-ender, she explains. "And I actually really liked that it was Velasco."