Before Pluribus, Rhea Seehorn Tormented Mark-Paul Gosselaar On This Forgotten Legal Dramedy

Now an award-winning actor for playing Carol Sturka in "Pluribus," Rhea Seehorn used to be a strong-willed attorney on "Franklin & Bash."

From 2011 to 2014, Seehorn portrayed Assistant District Attorney Ellen Swatello in 11 episodes of the TNT legal dramedy, which starred Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Breckin Meyer as a pair of hawkish lawyers. Over the course of the show's four seasons, Swatello repeatedly faces off with Gosselaar's Peter Bash and Meyer's Jared Franklin before joining their firm.

Swatello also shares a casual romance with Franklin, though Bash is far from amused at the relationship between his longtime friend and persistent rival. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics and general audiences, "Franklin & Bash" earned some praise for its fun characters and story. Seehorn's supporting role in the series didn't bring her the stardom "Better Call Saul" and "Pluribus" would later in her career, but "Franklin & Bash" still enabled her to showcase her talent alongside Gosselaar and Meyer.