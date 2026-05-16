Outlander's Sam Heughan And Caitríona Balfe Take Us Inside The Series Finale's Mystical Last Moment — Watch

Results were... varied.

"I think they're either alive together on the mountaintop, or they're alive, or they're together somewhere else," Sam Heughan says in the video above.

EP Matthew B. Roberts turns the question back on the audience. "I want you to have your interpretation, and it's yours, and you get to keep it and hold it, and someone else gets to do the same thing. And I don't want to explain it to anybody, 'cause I'm not going to," he says, smiling. "You know me."

Meanwhile, Caitríona Balfe gives us a sense of what it was like to shoot both Claire's brutal grief over her soulmate's death and the also highly emotional bedroom conversation earlier in the episode — the scene that wound up being Balfe's last to film.

"You know, my face was doing weird s**t, because I was trying not to cry and I was trying to say my lines," she says. "And the studio was filling up with people because it was our last shot of the series, like, officially. And so there was a hum and a vibration in the studio, and it was just like, 'We have to get through this.'"

When she saw the finished product, though? "I was like, 'Oh, we, we got through it pretty good," she says.

Press PLAY on the video above to hear Balfe, Heughan, and Roberts reflect on the finale, then hit the comments to let us know what you thought!