NCIS Alum Mark Harmon Reveals His Favorite Of Gibbs' Rules — And He Follows It

Leroy Jethro Gibbs was practically a Boy Scout, so it makes sense that his "NCIS" portrayer Mark Harmon lives by the motto: Be prepared.

Harmon, who played Gibbs on the CBS procedural for 19 seasons, looked back on his days on the show when he joined current "NCIS" stars Brian Dietzen (Jimmy) and Diona Reasonover (Kasie) on the official podcast "NCIS: Partners & Probies" earlier this month. Appearing alongside longtime "NCIS" technical advisor Leon Carroll Jr., Harmon was asked by Dietzen which one of Gibbs' famous rules is his favorite — and Harmon was happy to demonstrate.

He reached into his pocket to pull out a Swiss army knife while admitting, "'Carry a knife' is a good one for me." (Rule #9, "Never go anywhere without a knife," was first introduced on "NCIS" way back in Season 1.) "You'd be surprised how useful it is," Harmon added, calling it "a handy tool" while adding a note of caution: "You can forget this sometimes when you're getting on an airplane, and then they take your little pocketknife, and then it's gone, which has happened, too."