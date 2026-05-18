One Of The Wire's Most Beloved Actors Joins Marvel With The Punisher: One Last Kill
Eagle-eyed fans of "The Wire" will notice a familiar face in "The Punisher: One Last Kill."
The Marvel Television Special Presentation sees Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle cross paths with Dre, a coffee shop owner played by Andre Royo. Best known for his performance in "The Wire," Royo played fan-favorite character Reginald "Bubbles" Cousins. In all five seasons of the acclaimed HBO series, Bubbles aids the Baltimore Police Department as an informant following his release from prison. Bubbles experiences homelessness and heroin addiction, but he makes efforts to compensate for his past mistakes.
A character who faces so much hardship requires a great deal of emotional depth. Royo brought heart and humanity to Bubbles and does the same for his small but poignant role in "One Last Kill."
Will Andre Royo show up in the MCU again?
Andre Royo's character doesn't have much screen time in "The Punisher: One Last Kill," but his family's involvement in the story serves as an important motivator for Frank as he resumes his homicidal work as the Punisher.
Not all Marvel TV characters return to the MCU – particularly those without superhuman powers or a major presence in Marvel's comics lore – thus, the future of Royo's Dre remains uncertain. Oddly enough, "One Last Kill" isn't Royo's first foray into the MCU. He played a one-off character named Spider Raymond in an episode of "Agent Carter" that aired on ABC all the way back in 2015.
"The Punisher: One Last Kill" is available to stream on Disney+.