One Of The Wire's Most Beloved Actors Joins Marvel With The Punisher: One Last Kill

Eagle-eyed fans of "The Wire" will notice a familiar face in "The Punisher: One Last Kill."

The Marvel Television Special Presentation sees Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle cross paths with Dre, a coffee shop owner played by Andre Royo. Best known for his performance in "The Wire," Royo played fan-favorite character Reginald "Bubbles" Cousins. In all five seasons of the acclaimed HBO series, Bubbles aids the Baltimore Police Department as an informant following his release from prison. Bubbles experiences homelessness and heroin addiction, but he makes efforts to compensate for his past mistakes.

A character who faces so much hardship requires a great deal of emotional depth. Royo brought heart and humanity to Bubbles and does the same for his small but poignant role in "One Last Kill."