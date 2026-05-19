All 6 Hulk TV Shows, Ranked
Contrary to his own assertion, the Hulk is not the strongest there is ... at the box office. Hulk might come out on top in an arm-wrestling contest, but Spider-Man is the title character in way more movies that have made way more money. However, if we ask, "Who is television's strongest Marvel hero?" — that's a more competitive question.
Debuting in May of 1962 via the minds of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the Hulk is the alter ego of Dr. Bruce Banner, a physicist who — after being caught in the explosion of an experimental Gamma Bomb – finds himself transformed into a gigantic green behemoth whenever he gets too anxious, upset, or generally stressed out.
To date, the Hulk himself has headlined two feature films (2003's "Hulk" and 2008's "The Incredible Hulk") and played a major part in several others, including the first four "Avengers" films and 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok." While a prominent member of the team in a handful of "Avengers" cartoons, he takes center stage in no less than five different solo or almost-solo TV outings. That said, there's one additional "Hulk" series in this mix that — while featuring appearances from Bruce Banner and his alter ego — focuses on his cousin, and we'd be remiss if we didn't include it.
Here, then, are six "Hulk" TV shows, ranked. Should you disagree with our rankings, don't get angry, because then we'll get angry, and ... you wouldn't like us when we're angry.
6. The Marvel Super Heroes (1966)
When the syndicated animated series "The Marvel Super Heroes" debuted in September 1966, the Hulk had only been in existence for a little over four years. The half-hour episodes feature segments which, in addition to the Hulk, also spotlight Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, and the Sub-Mariner. Each hero has their own bouncy theme song, but the Hulk's signature tune unquestionably features the most painful lyrics of the bunch.
"Doc Bruce Banner / Belted by gamma rays / Turned into the Hulk / Ain't he unglamo-rays! / Wreckin' the town / With the power of a bull / Ain't no monster clown / Who is as lovable / As ever-lovin' Hulk! HULK! HULK!!!"
To say that "The Marvel Super Heroes" is "animated" stretches the definition of the term, even by the standards of the 1960s, as the series utilizes images taken straight from the original comics with virtually the only movement involving the characters' eyes and mouth and, once in a while, perhaps a limb. Still, at a time when it was still a novelty to see superheroes leap from the comics onto the small screen, this was must-see TV for Marvel fans.
5. Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013-2015)
Created for Disney XD's Marvel Universe block, "Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H." — that acronym stands for Supreme Military Agency of Super Humans — features the Hulk (Fred Tatasciore) teamed with a collective of other gamma-powered characters including Hulk's longtime sidekick Rick Jones, now known as A-Bomb (Seth Green); Hulk's cousin, She-Hulk (Eliza Dushku); General Thaddeus Ross, otherwise known as Red Hulk (Clancy Brown), and Skaar, aka the Hulk's son (Ben Diskin).
The premise of the series is that these characters are starring in an online reality show created by Jones and filmed by a bunch of drones that follow them everywhere they go. The Agents of S.M.A.S.H. also cross paths with a number of other characters from the Marvel Universe, including — but in no way limited to — Iron Man, Spider-Man, the Thing, Thor, Wolverine, Blade, Deathlok, Galactus, and even Devil Dinosaur.
Unfortunately, the reality show concept does more harm than good, making "Agents of S.M.A.S.H." feel less like a superhero adventure than it should. When it focuses on its place within the Marvel Universe, however, this is a solid entry into the "Hulk" series pantheon.
4. The Incredible Hulk (1982-1983)
In 1982, on the heels of his live-action prime-time series' conclusion, the Hulk finally secured his very own animated series. Hulk turned up in an episode of "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends" the previous season, so it made perfect sense for NBC to pair "The Incredible Hulk" with that Saturday morning series to make for a full hour of Marvel.
The 13-episodes were narrated by Stan Lee, and the characters include such "Hulk" stalwarts as Rick Jones, Thunderbolt Ross, his daughter Betty Ross, and Major Ned Talbot. Like the aforementioned "Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends," "The Incredible Hulk" incorporates existing Marvel characters, including Doctor Octopus and the Puppet Master, as well as new villains.
"The Incredible Hulk" isn't without its charm, but it's definitely the least of the character's self-titled series. As such, it's no surprise that it didn't have much staying power.
3. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)
"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" remains one of the most unique TV series produced by Marvel Studios, one that didn't get the opportunity to shine for nearly as long as it deserved. Tatiana Maslany stars as Jennifer Walters, attorney and cousin of Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk, who — after being contaminated with Bruce's blood — finds that she can get taller, greener, and considerably stronger.
The structure of "She-Hulk" combines legal drama, superhero action, and fourth-wall-breaking satire drawn from the sheer ridiculousness of an attorney working cases that involve superhuman abilities. Despite guest stars that tie its events into several different Marvel films and TV series, including "The Incredible Hulk" (Tim Roth as the Abomination"), "Avengers" (Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk), "Doctor Strange" (Benedict Wong as Wong), and "Daredevil" (Charlie Cox as Daredevil), Disney+ has yet to announce a second season of "She-Hulk."
2. The Incredible Hulk (1996-1997)
In 1996, Marvel Studios teamed with UPN to produce "The Incredible Hulk," a new animated series revolving around the Hulk (Lou Ferrigno/Neal McDonough). It offers familiar supporting characters — Rick Jones (Luke Perry), Thunderbolt Ross (John Vernon), She-Hulk (Cree Summer), etc. — while utilizing a flurry of Marvel heroes and villains throughout its run, including the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Ghost Rider, Sasquatch, Doctor Doom, and Doctor Strange.
Arguably one of the darker animated series of the era during its first year, "The Incredible Hulk" shifted creative directions for Season 2. According to an interview with Season 1 producer Dick Sebast, "the network got its way" after some behind-the-scenes disharmony, leading to a change in producer, director, and crew. In addition to a lighter tone, She-Hulk became a regular character – the series' title changed to "The Incredible Hulk and She-Hulk" – and most ongoing story arcs were dismissed in favor of single-episode stories. Its first season, however, is arguably the best that a "Hulk" animated series has ever been.
1. The Incredible Hulk (1978-1982)
The success of the live-action TV incarnation of "The Incredible Hulk" wasn't solely due to the sight of a big, green Lou Ferrigno fighting the forces of evil in tattered clothes. Granted, that certainly helped bring in the younger viewers, but for everyone else, the real draw — and the reason the series continues to hold up — remains the subtle dramatic performances by Bill Bixby.
As David Banner, Bixby played to perfection a tortured soul who must maintain a steady level of calm, lest he — to quote from the series' opening narration by "Addams Family" star Ted Cassidy — "unleash the raging spirit that dwells within him." Sometimes it's easier than other times, thanks to the doggedness of investigative reporter Jack McGee (Jack Colvin), but Bixby is perpetually the picture of concern, worried about the effect his alter ego could have on the innocents around him.
"The Incredible Hulk" ran for five seasons on CBS, after which it spawned three TV movies on NBC. But it's the original run of episodes that made the series a – wait for it – smash.