All 6 Hulk TV Shows, Ranked

Contrary to his own assertion, the Hulk is not the strongest there is ... at the box office. Hulk might come out on top in an arm-wrestling contest, but Spider-Man is the title character in way more movies that have made way more money. However, if we ask, "Who is television's strongest Marvel hero?" — that's a more competitive question.

Debuting in May of 1962 via the minds of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the Hulk is the alter ego of Dr. Bruce Banner, a physicist who — after being caught in the explosion of an experimental Gamma Bomb – finds himself transformed into a gigantic green behemoth whenever he gets too anxious, upset, or generally stressed out.

To date, the Hulk himself has headlined two feature films (2003's "Hulk" and 2008's "The Incredible Hulk") and played a major part in several others, including the first four "Avengers" films and 2017's "Thor: Ragnarok." While a prominent member of the team in a handful of "Avengers" cartoons, he takes center stage in no less than five different solo or almost-solo TV outings. That said, there's one additional "Hulk" series in this mix that — while featuring appearances from Bruce Banner and his alter ego — focuses on his cousin, and we'd be remiss if we didn't include it.

Here, then, are six "Hulk" TV shows, ranked. Should you disagree with our rankings, don't get angry, because then we'll get angry, and ... you wouldn't like us when we're angry.