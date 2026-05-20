The Stranger Things Actor Who Absolutely Hated The Show's Title

The title "Stranger Things" may perfectly fit the bizarre supernatural events unfolding in Hawkins, Indiana, but one star was not a fan of it.

David Harbour, who played Jim Hopper in all five seasons of "Stranger Things," spoke about his initial disdain for the title and revealed the name he wished creators Matt and Ross Duffer had kept. "I hated it," he told radio host Zach Gelb in 2025. "It was called 'Montauk' originally ... and I loved that title. I just think that title's so strong when you turn on the TV, it's like 'Montauk' comes at you. And then it was like 'Stranger Things.' There was something about it that felt like, 'Well, stranger things have happened.' I don't know, it just felt cheesy or something."

During a live appearance on the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast, the Duffer Brothers recalled Harbour passionately opposing the title during the show's early development. "At some point I should just publish this email from him," Matt said. "We didn't know him very well, we had one meeting with him. We just cast him in the show, and then I got the longest email about how awful the new title is."