Former Grey's Anatomy Actress Lobbies To Return In Texas Spin-Off: 'This Needs To Happen'

McSteamy's offspring would like a word. Following the news that ABC is developing a Texas-set spin-off of "Grey's Anatomy," actress Leven Rambin — who appeared as Sloan Riley, the estranged daughter of Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), in five episodes of the medical procedural — is lobbying for a role in the new series.

"Now, hold on just a minute," Rambin says in an Instagram video posted on May 20. "'Grey's Anatomy' Texas spin-off? Are you kidding me? They were going to try to do a Texas spin-off and not tell me about it? Nope. No, no, no. Mmm, mm."

Adjusting the camera to reveal her surroundings, Rambin then makes a direct plea to series creator Shonda Rhimes: "Shonda, I'm literally in Texas right now," she said. "This needs to happen. This is perfect. We've been manifesting this. I think I've manifested a little too close to the sun and got 'Grey's Anatomy' to come to me."

Because the spin-off is set in the "Grey's" universe, Rambin would most likely need to reprise her role as McSteamy's daughter, rather than originating a new character for the show. Sure, Sloan called Los Angeles home when we met her back in 2009, but a lot of could have changed in the past 17 years. Sloan could have easily found her way to Texas, and it's also possible that those five glorious episodes she spent with her father inspired her to pursue medicine, perhaps taking a job at a rural hospital. To Rambin's credit, Sloan also appeared in an episode of "Grey's" spin-off "Private Practice," so this would just be checking another one off her list.

Rambin, who was already known for her work on "All My Children" and "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" before appearing on "Grey's," went on to play a number of memorable roles on shows like "True Detective," "One Tree Hill," and "Wizards of Waverly Place." She currently recurs as Audrey James on CBS' "Fire Country."