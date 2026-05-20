Former Grey's Anatomy Actress Lobbies To Return In Texas Spin-Off: 'This Needs To Happen'
McSteamy's offspring would like a word. Following the news that ABC is developing a Texas-set spin-off of "Grey's Anatomy," actress Leven Rambin — who appeared as Sloan Riley, the estranged daughter of Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), in five episodes of the medical procedural — is lobbying for a role in the new series.
"Now, hold on just a minute," Rambin says in an Instagram video posted on May 20. "'Grey's Anatomy' Texas spin-off? Are you kidding me? They were going to try to do a Texas spin-off and not tell me about it? Nope. No, no, no. Mmm, mm."
Adjusting the camera to reveal her surroundings, Rambin then makes a direct plea to series creator Shonda Rhimes: "Shonda, I'm literally in Texas right now," she said. "This needs to happen. This is perfect. We've been manifesting this. I think I've manifested a little too close to the sun and got 'Grey's Anatomy' to come to me."
Because the spin-off is set in the "Grey's" universe, Rambin would most likely need to reprise her role as McSteamy's daughter, rather than originating a new character for the show. Sure, Sloan called Los Angeles home when we met her back in 2009, but a lot of could have changed in the past 17 years. Sloan could have easily found her way to Texas, and it's also possible that those five glorious episodes she spent with her father inspired her to pursue medicine, perhaps taking a job at a rural hospital. To Rambin's credit, Sloan also appeared in an episode of "Grey's" spin-off "Private Practice," so this would just be checking another one off her list.
Rambin, who was already known for her work on "All My Children" and "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles" before appearing on "Grey's," went on to play a number of memorable roles on shows like "True Detective," "One Tree Hill," and "Wizards of Waverly Place." She currently recurs as Audrey James on CBS' "Fire Country."
Everything we know about the Grey's spin-off so far
Though it's still in early development, the untitled "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off has received a straight-to-series order at ABC and is expected to debut in the 2026–2027 TV season.
From Shondaland and 20th Television, the spin-off is described as an "edgy drama about a team at a West Texas rural medical center — the last chance for care before miles of nowhere." Co-creators Shonda Rhimes and Meg Marinis will write for the series, executive-producing alongside Betsy Beers and Ellen Pompeo.
"I am incredibly excited to expand the 'Grey's Anatomy' universe," Marinis says in a statement. "This opportunity will bring new characters and stories to life that will embody the same heart, emotion and connection audiences have loved from 'Grey's' for more than two decades – all set in my home state of Texas. I am so grateful to Shonda Rhimes for creating this dynamic world and feel so fortunate that I get to be a part of it."
ABC's 2026–2027 slate of scripted originals already includes "Abbott Elementary" Season 6, "9-1-1" Season 10, "9-1-1: Nashville" Season 2, "Grey's Anatomy" Season 23, "High Potential" Season 3, "Scrubs" Season 2, "Shifting Gears" Season 3, "R.J. Decker" Season 2, "The Rookie" Season 9, "The Rookie: North" Season 1, and "Will Trent" Season 5.
Are you excited for the "Grey's" spin-off? And do you support Leven Rambin's bid to return as Mark's daughter Sloan? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.