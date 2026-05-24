Ralph Wiggum's Funniest The Simpsons Line Never Aired On Television

One of our favorite "Simpsons" characters, Ralph Wiggum is known for his weird one-liners and bizarre nonsequiturs, but one line that had the whole writers room laughing never actually made it to air. The son of Police Chief Wiggum and a classmate of Lisa Simpson at Springfield Elementary School, Ralph Wiggum is far from Springfield's brightest resident. He is, however, a lovable character and innocent to a fault. Ralph's extreme naivety has produced numerous hilarious moments throughout the 800-episode history of "The Simpsons," whether he's playing an endless game of Duck, Duck, Goose or calmly claiming, "Me fail English? That's unpossible."

But "Simpsons" writer Andrew Kreisberg, whose writing credits include the "Simpsons" episodes "Tales from the Public Domain" and "Barting Over," revealed his own favorite Ralph line was cut from the final show for time. Kreisberg pitched the line early on in his time working on "The Simpsons," when the writers had needed a throwaway line for Ralph.

"I pitched he should be dancing around holding his crotch when he says, 'I have to go number three,'" Kreisberg said (per Buzzfeed). "It got a big laugh in the room and got in the script." Although the line even made it into animation, the moment was ultimately cut from the broadcast version of the episode for time. "It didn't matter to me because I got a lot of talented writers I admired to laugh," Kreisberg described.