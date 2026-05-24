Elmore Leonard Hated One Thing About Timothy Olyphant's Justified Character (At First)

"Justified" is one of the best crime dramas of all time, but Elmore Leonard wasn't a fan of every aspect of the FX adaptation. In fact, the author believed Raylan Givens (Timothy Olyphant) should have looked very different from the version seen on screen. Leonard also had no problem letting Olyphant know how he felt about the changes.

"My character in the book had a very specific hat, and when I went to try hats on, I put it on and I didn't love it," Olyphant told Interview. "And I was like, 'I'm going with this other thing.' I went with something that was a little more of a western-y look. And he hated that I didn't have the hat that I was supposed to have."

Olyphant added that Leonard often visited the set of the acclaimed neo-Western series and jokingly suggested that Raylan should get rid of the hat altogether. However, the author eventually got used to the headgear.