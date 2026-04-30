We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While the Western may still largely be defined by period piece stories set in the American Southwest during the Wild West era, it's not an exclusive setting for the genre. Some of the best Western TV shows of all time are stories set during the modern era, still taking advantage of a predominantly rustic setting. The familiar archetypes and conflicts are still present, but reinvented to better fit within contemporary trappings and sensibilities. The effectiveness of these Westerns outside of their usual historical setting highlights how timeless and malleable the genre can be.

Neo-westerns deserve their place as a vital sub-genre and one that's breathed new life into television Westerns overall. Some of the most popular recent shows in the genre are set in contemporary time periods, bringing wider audiences to these familiar archetypes. For the purposes of this article, this list defines neo-Westerns as stories set after the mid-20th century and widespread modernization of North America. These are the 10 best neo-Western TV shows ranked, offering a modern twist to the genre.