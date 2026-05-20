Casting News: American Horror Story Adds More Freak Show Alums, Luke Kirby Joins Law & Order Toronto, And More
"American Horror Story" is buying another ticket to the "Freak Show," adding a pair of Season 4 alums to its Season 13 cast.
John Carroll Lynch and Mat Fraser have both joined the upcoming 13th season of FX's horror anthology, Deadline reports, reprising their "Freak Show" roles as Twisty the Clown and Paul the Illustrated Seal, respectively. (Season 4, aka "American Horror Story: Freak Show," debuted in 2014.)
Also joining the Season 13 cast: Mena Suvari ("American Beauty"), whose role has not yet been revealed, and Berto Colón ("The Night Agent"), who will reportedly play Joe the Doorman, an employee of Jessica Lange's character.
Season 13 of "American Horror Story," slated to air this fall on FX, is bringing back "AHS" icons Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and Emma Roberts in what is expected to be a continuation of Season 3's "Coven" storyline. (Get a first look here.) Ariana Grande will also join the cast, along with "Love Story" breakout Paul Anthony Kelly.
In other casting news...
* Emmy winner Luke Kirby ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") has joined the cast of "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent" for Season 4, replacing outgoing star Aden Young, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Kirby will play new character Detective Sergeant John Darcy. (The Canadian series currently airs stateside on The CW, with Season 2 expected to debut later this year.)
* Jennifer Beals ("The L Word") has joined Joel Kinnaman and John Malkovich in the Prime Video crime drama "Bishop," Deadline reports. She'll recur as police psychologist Maggie Loftin.
* The Prime Video "Creed" spin-off series "Delphi" has announced its main cast, according to Variety, including Wood Harris (who will reprise his "Creed" role as trainer Little Duke), Demián Bichir ("The Bridge") as East L.A. gym owner Hector Torres, André Holland ("Castle Rock") as boxing instructor Teddy "T-Bone" Parker, and Sofia Black-D'Elia ("The Mick") as accountant Bobbi Weiss.
* "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" has added Francesca Scorsese ("We Are Who We Are") to its Season 2 cast as another Jane Smith, per Deadline. Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder are set to lead the Season 2 ensemble.
* Laura Benanti and Tituss Burgess will host the live Tonys pre-show "The Tony Awards: Act One," airing Sunday, June 7 at 6:35 p.m. on Pluto TV.