Casting News: American Horror Story Adds More Freak Show Alums, Luke Kirby Joins Law & Order Toronto, And More

"American Horror Story" is buying another ticket to the "Freak Show," adding a pair of Season 4 alums to its Season 13 cast.

John Carroll Lynch and Mat Fraser have both joined the upcoming 13th season of FX's horror anthology, Deadline reports, reprising their "Freak Show" roles as Twisty the Clown and Paul the Illustrated Seal, respectively. (Season 4, aka "American Horror Story: Freak Show," debuted in 2014.)

Also joining the Season 13 cast: Mena Suvari ("American Beauty"), whose role has not yet been revealed, and Berto Colón ("The Night Agent"), who will reportedly play Joe the Doorman, an employee of Jessica Lange's character.

Season 13 of "American Horror Story," slated to air this fall on FX, is bringing back "AHS" icons Lange, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and Emma Roberts in what is expected to be a continuation of Season 3's "Coven" storyline. (Get a first look here.) Ariana Grande will also join the cast, along with "Love Story" breakout Paul Anthony Kelly.