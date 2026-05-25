The Real Reason Andrew Lincoln Left The Walking Dead

After headlining "The Walking Dead" as Rick Grimes for over 100 episodes across nine seasons, Andrew Lincoln decided it was time to step away from the show.

Ahead of his final run as a series regular in 2018, Lincoln revealed to Entertainment Weekly that his decision to leave revolved around his family, who remained in England while he filmed "The Walking Dead" in Georgia. "I have two young children, and I live in a different country, and they become less portable as they get older," he said. "It was that simple. It was time for me to come home."

Norman Reedus, who played Daryl Dixon throughout all 11 seasons of "The Walking Dead" before receiving his own spin-off, reflected on Lincoln's departure in a 2022 interview with the Los Angeles Times."I knew Andy was going to leave the show months before anybody else did," Reedus shared. "When he came to me and he told me that he asked to [quit], he's not seeing his kids grow up and they're way over in London, I got it. I understood it. But that was a bummer for me."