Frank Sinatra Wanted To Play A Classic DC Villain On Adam West's Batman

Holy missed opportunity, Batman! The 1960s live-action "Batman" TV series defined the superhero genre, but the creators missed out on the chance to cast one of the biggest actors in the world as Batman's greatest enemy, the Joker.

Starring Adam West and Burt Ward as the caped crusaders Batman and Robin, 1966's "Batman" marked the very first television appearance of DC's Dark Knight. The campy, colorful, comedic series not only featured Batman and the Boy Wonder, but also a whole host of villains from the heroes' comic book rogues gallery.

Frank Gorshin's cackling Riddler, Burgess Meredith's squawking Penguin, and multiple purring Catwomen — including Julie Newmar and Eartha Kitt — all became icons of camp villainy and went down in history as some of the best TV villains. Chief among the series' assortment of supervillains, though, was Caesar Romero's clown prince of crime. Romero was lucky to land the role, given that Hollywood sensation Frank Sinatra originally had his sights set on it.

In "Truth and Rumours: The Reality Behind TV's Most Famous Myths" by Bill Brioux (via Far Out), Robin actor Burt Ward recalled being told about Sinatra's "Batman" ambitions. "From what I understand, Frank Sinatra was very upset because he couldn't play the Joker," Ward said. "Cesar Romero had already been signed."