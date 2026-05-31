What Happened To Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas After HGTV Canceled Bargain Block?

Many fans were disappointed when Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas' beloved HGTV home makeover show "Bargain Block" was cancelled in 2025. So what have the pair been up to since then?

According to both Bynum and Thomas' social media accounts, the engaged couple took a break from the demands of television life following the cancellation, which they announced in June 2025. "Bargain Block" was one of several HGTV programs caught up in a cancellation spree that summer, alongside hits like "Christina on the Coast" and "The Flipping El Moussas."

Based on several Instagram posts, Bynum and Thomas appear to have spent some time traveling after the cancellation. They have visited Palm Springs and spent time in Hawaii since the show ended.

But it seems there are some things for "Bargain Block" fans to look forward to. Bynum has mentioned several times since the cancellation that the couple has been working on a variety of projects in some interesting locales, but they have yet to reveal exactly what those projects are.