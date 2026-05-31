What Happened To Keith Bynum And Evan Thomas After HGTV Canceled Bargain Block?
Many fans were disappointed when Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas' beloved HGTV home makeover show "Bargain Block" was cancelled in 2025. So what have the pair been up to since then?
According to both Bynum and Thomas' social media accounts, the engaged couple took a break from the demands of television life following the cancellation, which they announced in June 2025. "Bargain Block" was one of several HGTV programs caught up in a cancellation spree that summer, alongside hits like "Christina on the Coast" and "The Flipping El Moussas."
Based on several Instagram posts, Bynum and Thomas appear to have spent some time traveling after the cancellation. They have visited Palm Springs and spent time in Hawaii since the show ended.
But it seems there are some things for "Bargain Block" fans to look forward to. Bynum has mentioned several times since the cancellation that the couple has been working on a variety of projects in some interesting locales, but they have yet to reveal exactly what those projects are.
Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas are working on new projects
Based on their social media accounts, some of the work Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas have taken on since "Bargain Block" ended appears to involve client work, passion projects, or work for loved ones. The couple have their own Michigan-based interior design company, NINE Design + Homes, and spoke after the series ended about switching to client work.
That said, social media posts suggest the duo may also be working on a project for web or television. In April 2026, Thomas shared images of cameramen and equipment on Instagram, and the following day, Bynum posted an image of what looked like the couple shooting together alongside a boom mic and a crew member holding a clapper. Both reposted the other's Instagram Story to their own profiles, seemingly doubling down that a project is in the works.
Bynum also hinted to fans that a new show could be on the way. Just a few days before the images from set, Bynum shared a video of himself painting a wall mural for a client — and fans started lamenting the lack of the duo on their TV screens in the comments.
"[You're] amazing!! You guys need a new show," an Instagram user replied to the post, to which Bynum teased, "[Y'all] might just get your wish."