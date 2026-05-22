Vought Rising Teaser Trailer: Jensen Ackles And More Return In First Look At The Boys Prequel Series
As one chapter of "The Boys" ends, another begins: On the heels of the superhero drama's final episode, Prime Video has released the first teaser trailer for prequel series "Vought Rising."
The teaser trailer opens with Ben (Jensen Ackles), prior to becoming Soldier Boy, saying, "I want to fight for the flag. I want to be... a hero." If only he knew how complicated getting his wish would turn out to be.
As a voiceover proclaims that "God blessed us with these extraordinary heroes," we're treated to our first look at footage from the prequel, offering a taste of what to expect from "Vought Rising." The teaser trailer concludes with a meeting between Ben and Clara (Aya Cash), who tells him, "There is a bright future. All we need to do is take it."
Set decades before the events of "The Boys," the prequel is a "twisted murder mystery about the origins of Vought in the 1950s, the early exploits of Soldier Boy, and the diabolical maneuvers of a Supe known to fans as Stormfront, who was then going by the name Clara Vought," series creator Eric Kripke says of the upcoming project.
"Vought Rising" stars Ackles as Ben/Soldier Boy and Cash as Clara/Stormfront, both reprising their roles from "The Boys." They're joined by a group of new and familiar faces, including Mason Dye, Will Hochman, KiKi Layne, Jorden Myrie, Nicolo Pasetti, Elizabeth Posey, Ricky Staffieri, and Brian J. Smith.
How Vought Rising 'connects' to The Boys
When Jensen Ackles was introduced as Soldier Boy in the third season of "The Boys," he'd been frozen in Russia for 38 years, setting the stage for a rocky relationship with his "son" Homelander, who was created by Vought International using Soldier Boy's DNA while he was in stasis.
Their tumultuous dynamic reached an all-time low in the show's penultimate episode when Soldier Boy wisely decided to abandon Homelander's off-the-rails plan to become the world's new God, prompting Homelander to force him back into cryogenic stasis. (Get a full series finale recap here.)
Prior to Soldier Boy's final episode, showrunner Eric Kripke offered TVLine this cryptic tease: "The ending that we have for Soldier Boy and 'The Boys' is very intentional in terms of how it connects to 'Vought Rising.'"
Hit PLAY on the video above for your first official look at "Vought Rising," then drop a comment with your thoughts on the prequel below. Will you be watching?