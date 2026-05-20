The Boys Series Finale: Who Didn't Survive? And How Did It End? Grade It!

Warning: We're about to spoil the events of "The Boys" series finale. Proceed with caution.

Now streaming on Prime Video, the series finale of "The Boys" turns the White House into a war zone, with the titular vigilantes facing off against Homelander in a long-awaited fight to the death. Actually, make that several deaths.

Fresh off Frenchie's heroic sacrifice, the episode opens with a funeral for Kimiko's departed soulmate, whose thoroughly detailed will is mostly a reminder that he's seen all of their b-holes. Classic Frenchie, right to the end. With that business out of the way, it's time to focus on the mission at hand — infiltrating the Oval Office and stopping Homelander before he formally unleashes hell on the country's non-believers. And with Homelander's nationwide televised address fast approaching, the clock is ticking. Loudly.

With an assist from Ashley (and whatever we're calling the backside of Ashley's head), our heroes make their way into the White House's underground tunnels, setting the stage for a game-changing final battle five seasons in the making. (Make that seven seasons if you count "Gen V"!)

So, did your favorite "Boys" characters survive the brutal, bloody series finale? Read on for a breakdown of the episode's winners, losers, and everything in between: