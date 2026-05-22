5 Saddest Deaths On The Boys, Ranked

At this point, it's virtually impossible to keep track of the body count on "The Boys." Granted, some superfan with a lot of time on their hands has probably counted it with 100% accuracy, but the point still stands: Lots of people die in Prime Video's acclaimed superhero series — usually under violent circumstances. What's more, some of these characters' final moments have led to the show's most tearjerking scenes.

Death is often treated as a throwaway gag on "The Boys." Heck, characters have bitten the dust after having their butts and nether regions literally blown to smithereens. With that in mind, you'd think viewers would have become desensitized to the atrocities, but some of them pack an emotional gut punch.

Of course, some deaths are sadder than others, and TVLine has selected five that stand out as being particularly painful. So, without further ado, it's time to grab some tissues and revisit some of these heartbreaking demises.