Sheriff Country EP Breaks Down Shocking Finale Twist — Plus, Will Season 2 Deliver A Mickey/Boone Romance?

TVLINE | To shift gears, Mickey and Alec have their final showdown, and he ends up getting murdered. Were the feelings between them real? In their last moments together, they each say it was real, but with someone like Alec, I don't know what to believe.

I do believe it was real. Their love in both directions was real. The difference is that in his kind of twisted mind, Alec was willing to take it to an extreme. I think it's kind of a fun and a very true and emotionally real thing, when your heroes and your villains actually have similar motivations. What sets them apart is not what they're hoping to do, but the lengths that they're willing to go in order to achieve. And that's certainly the case with Alec. One of the fun things we'll play [in Season 2] is that Mickey and Eva both have a history of not letting the greatest men in the world in their lives.

TVLINE | Later, Mickey visits Boone in the hospital, and before she leaves, she kind of looks back at him once more with this longing look. What's going through her head there, and might these two get together in a real way in Season 2?

In Episode 19, she comes to this near confession where she says, "I'd be lying if I said back when we were both deputies, I never...," and she kind of trails off. Clearly, it's her way of confessing that there were some feelings there. At the end of Episode 20, that look back, I think it's Mickey wondering, "Did I just basically walk past a piece of gold to pick up a piece of coal?" She chose Alec when Boone confessed his love for her, and that was not the greatest decision of all time. We are going to continue to explore the feelings that they both have for each other, but now it might actually be a little more on the Mickey side. Mickey may have to reckon with the fact that there was a door open for a split second, there was an opportunity, and now she may have to ask herself, "Has it closed?"