Casting News: Wednesday Adds Lena Headey, Sheriff Country Promotes Two, And More

A "Game of Thrones" alum is about to get altogether ooky.

Netflix's "Wednesday" will welcome Lena Headey as a guest star in the upcoming Season 3, the streamer has announced. Also making guest appearances next season: Andrew McCarthy ("The Resident") and James Lance (aka journalist Trent Crimm on "Ted Lasso"). No details on their characters have been released.

The guest stars join fellow Season 3 additions Winona Ryder ("Stranger Things"), Eva Green ("Penny Dreadful"), Chris Sarandon ("The Princess Bride"), Noah Taylor ("Peaky Blinders"), Oscar Morgan ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), and Kennedy Moyer ("Task"). Season 3 is currently filming near Dublin.

Headey is best known for playing the malicious Cersei Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones," which wrapped up an eight-season run in 2019. She recently co-starred with Gillian Anderson in the cancelled Netflix Western "The Abandons." Her other TV credits include "Beacon 23," "White House Plumbers," and "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles."