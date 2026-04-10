Casting News: Wednesday Adds Lena Headey, Sheriff Country Promotes Two, And More
A "Game of Thrones" alum is about to get altogether ooky.
Netflix's "Wednesday" will welcome Lena Headey as a guest star in the upcoming Season 3, the streamer has announced. Also making guest appearances next season: Andrew McCarthy ("The Resident") and James Lance (aka journalist Trent Crimm on "Ted Lasso"). No details on their characters have been released.
The guest stars join fellow Season 3 additions Winona Ryder ("Stranger Things"), Eva Green ("Penny Dreadful"), Chris Sarandon ("The Princess Bride"), Noah Taylor ("Peaky Blinders"), Oscar Morgan ("A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"), and Kennedy Moyer ("Task"). Season 3 is currently filming near Dublin.
Headey is best known for playing the malicious Cersei Lannister on HBO's "Game of Thrones," which wrapped up an eight-season run in 2019. She recently co-starred with Gillian Anderson in the cancelled Netflix Western "The Abandons." Her other TV credits include "Beacon 23," "White House Plumbers," and "Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles."
In other casting news...
* CBS' "Sheriff Country" has promoted Amanda Arcuri, who plays Mickey's daughter Skye, to series regular ahead of the already-announced Season 2, according to Deadline. Also getting bumped up to series-regular status for Season 2: Ian Quinlan, who plays deputy Hank.
* Kevin Bacon ("The Following") will star in the Hulu drama pilot "Southern Bastards," Variety reports. He'll play Earl, whose Army veteran daughter tracks him down in Craw County, Alabama, where she finds "a murderous hornet's nest of organized crime run by the winningest high school football coach in the South."
* "Mayor of Kingstown" has added Nestor Carbonell ("The Morning Show") to its cast for the upcoming fifth and final season, per Variety. He'll recur as Enrique Molina, "a boss who comes to Kingstown to avenge a relative who has gone missing."
* Oscar nominee Kerry Condon ("Better Call Saul") has joined Maya Hawke in Netflix's adaptation of "The God of the Woods," based on the bestselling novel by Liz Moore. Condon will play Alice, who "is forced to face the unimaginable when her 13-year-old daughter goes missing," in the multi-generational drama series set in the Adirondacks.
* Pink will host the 79th Annual Tony Awards, airing live Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. on CBS.