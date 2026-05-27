Timothy Olyphant Championed A Justified Sitcom Spin-Off Starring A Beloved Character
"Justified" is one of the greatest crime dramas of all time, but the show certainly doesn't lack moments of humor. That said, can you imagine a sitcom spin-off set within this universe of cops and criminals? That idea might be a stretch for some viewers, but Timothy Olyphant believes Patton Oswalt's character, Bob Sweeney, could make it work.
"I've always wanted to do a half-hour spin-off of a one-hour drama," Olyphant told Esquire. "When we were making 'Justified,' we always said that Patton Oswalt should have had a spin-off called 'Constable Bob.' I don't know why anyone didn't follow up on that, but that was a great idea."
Oswalt's character is a Harlan County constable whose scenes often provide some levity in the acclaimed neo-Western series. If there's anyone from "Justified" who could lead a comedic spin-off, it's probably Bob. What's more, some fans of the series are open to the idea of a show about him.
Justified fans are open to a spin-off about Patton Oswalt's Bob
Only time will tell if a "Justified" sitcom centered on Bob Sweeney will ever come to fruition, potentially leading to the next great TV spin-off. If it does, though, fans already have ideas about how the creators could shape it.
"They would need to open a Marshal's office in Harlan and assign Tim due to increased crimes, and have Bob assigned to assist him. Now you have a show," one fan pitched on Reddit.
"I'd like to see a spin off series with cool headed Tim and hot headed Bob partnering up to catch Boyd, with guest appearances by Raylan," another fan wrote.
For now, fans will just have to be patient for more shows set in this universe. As of this writing, there aren't even any announced plans for additional seasons of the limited sequel series, "Justified: City Primeval." As such, a Bob spin-off may not happen anytime soon.