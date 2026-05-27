Timothy Olyphant Championed A Justified Sitcom Spin-Off Starring A Beloved Character

"Justified" is one of the greatest crime dramas of all time, but the show certainly doesn't lack moments of humor. That said, can you imagine a sitcom spin-off set within this universe of cops and criminals? That idea might be a stretch for some viewers, but Timothy Olyphant believes Patton Oswalt's character, Bob Sweeney, could make it work.

"I've always wanted to do a half-hour spin-off of a one-hour drama," Olyphant told Esquire. "When we were making 'Justified,' we always said that Patton Oswalt should have had a spin-off called 'Constable Bob.' I don't know why anyone didn't follow up on that, but that was a great idea."

Oswalt's character is a Harlan County constable whose scenes often provide some levity in the acclaimed neo-Western series. If there's anyone from "Justified" who could lead a comedic spin-off, it's probably Bob. What's more, some fans of the series are open to the idea of a show about him.