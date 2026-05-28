Before Men In Tights, Mel Brooks Skewered Robin Hood In This Failed '70s Sitcom
When it comes to comedic movies, it's good to be the king, and Mel Brooks certainly is. But not too many people would consider him royalty when it comes to television — even though he did co-create "Get Smart," one of the Writers Guild's best-written TV series of all time. That might be because some of his television ventures have been almost entirely forgotten, including "When Things Were Rotten," a sitcom all about Robin Hood.
The '70s was the golden era for TV sitcoms and Mel Brooks. "M*A*S*H," "All In the Family," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and other comedies were ruling the airwaves. Meanwhile, "Blazing Saddles" and "Young Frankenstein" were huge hits for Brooks. So why not combine the two and have Brooks write a sitcom? The answer: because not all humor works in every medium. "When Things Were Rotten" debuted in September 1975 and was gone well before Christmas, lasting just 13 episodes.
In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brooks admitted the style of "When Things Were Rotten" was not for television. "The humor was far out and it worked on a big screen with communal laughter," said Brooks, "but it didn't work for two or three people watching on a TV set because it was a costume piece, and it was crazy and satirized a classic tale. It needed a big audience." But while no one seemed interested in Brooks' Robin Hood sitcom, many people showed up 20 years later to see his film "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," which was a huge success.
When Things Were Rotten started strong but didn't have staying power
Hopes were high that the Mel Brooks sitcom "When Things Were Rotten" would be a smash hit, and after the pilot episode, it certainly seemed to be heading that way. The pilot grabbed a 36% audience share (via Bold Outlaw). There were even several positive reviews, including from the Chicago Tribune, which said, "It's truly an uproarious show that should hook viewers of all ages each Wednesday night." Unfortunately, those reviews dried up as the show went on, and the ratings started to slide.
In his 2021 autobiography, Mel Brooks (who was also the subject of a retrospective docuseries in January 2026) said he was surprised the show was canceled after just 13 episodes. "The cancellation was sudden and unexpected," Brooks wrote. "I thought, they're standing in line to see Mel Brooks movies, and I'm giving them free Mel Brooks on television and ABC just cancels it? Well, that's show business." But while that might have been the end of "When Things Were Rotten," it wasn't the end of Mel Brooks turning Robin Hood into comedy gold.
"Robin Hood: Men in Tights" premiered on the big screen in 1993, and while it largely bombed with critics, audiences were far more positive. Never one to shy away from a clever cameo, Brooks even managed to sneak two cast members from "When Things Were Rotten" into the movie. Dick Van Patten, who played Friar Tuck on the TV show, plays the Abbott. And Robert Ridgely played an executioner he previously played not just on "When Things Were Rotten" but in "Blazing Saddles" as well.