Before Men In Tights, Mel Brooks Skewered Robin Hood In This Failed '70s Sitcom

When it comes to comedic movies, it's good to be the king, and Mel Brooks certainly is. But not too many people would consider him royalty when it comes to television — even though he did co-create "Get Smart," one of the Writers Guild's best-written TV series of all time. That might be because some of his television ventures have been almost entirely forgotten, including "When Things Were Rotten," a sitcom all about Robin Hood.

The '70s was the golden era for TV sitcoms and Mel Brooks. "M*A*S*H," "All In the Family," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and other comedies were ruling the airwaves. Meanwhile, "Blazing Saddles" and "Young Frankenstein" were huge hits for Brooks. So why not combine the two and have Brooks write a sitcom? The answer: because not all humor works in every medium. "When Things Were Rotten" debuted in September 1975 and was gone well before Christmas, lasting just 13 episodes.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Brooks admitted the style of "When Things Were Rotten" was not for television. "The humor was far out and it worked on a big screen with communal laughter," said Brooks, "but it didn't work for two or three people watching on a TV set because it was a costume piece, and it was crazy and satirized a classic tale. It needed a big audience." But while no one seemed interested in Brooks' Robin Hood sitcom, many people showed up 20 years later to see his film "Robin Hood: Men in Tights," which was a huge success.