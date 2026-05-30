Why Scrubs Creator Bill Lawrence Used To Be Against The Idea Of A Revival

J.D. (Zach Braff) and the gang return to Sacred Heart Hospital in the 2026 "Scrubs" revival on ABC, but creator Bill Lawrence originally wasn't sold on the idea of bringing back the sitcom. He feared a revival wouldn't be able to recapture the magic of the original show.

"It was the best time in my life, so much so that I often find myself now trying to grab a gold ring that I've already been lucky enough to have grabbed before," he told Vulture at a reunion panel in 2018. "You can never equal that experience."

At the time, Lawrence said he would "do anything" to work with the actors and writers behind the show again. But he worried that getting the band back together for the sake of it would cause "Scrubs" to fall into a trend of ill-considered TV reboots and revivals.