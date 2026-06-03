This Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Fan-Favorite Villain Wasn't Evil, Claims The Character's Actor
Actor Jeffrey Combs played a great TV villain in the menacing Weyoun, one of the memorable antagonists from "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." But according to Combs, the character wasn't quite as evil as fans of one of the most loved "Star Trek" properties may think.
"I didn't think of Weyoun as evil, I think that's a mistake," he explained to Star Trek Monthly (via Memory Alpha) of the Vorta diplomat. "It's always best to play them as if everything they do is justified."
The actor took a page from the politician playbook when it came to crafting the character. "I played him as if he prided himself on how eloquent and elegant he could be, and on his ability to manipulate and cajole," Combs told the print magazine, adding, "He considered himself really adept at the political game."
Like politicians or lawyers, Weyoun relied on his perception of those around him and used it to his advantage. Combs leaned into that dynamic, making the character deceptively charming.
"Sometimes I think he felt misunderstood, but he was a good actor too, feigning shock or surprise," he explained. "Pretending you're vulnerable and that you're genuinely taken aback by someone's harsh words can be a useful tool, making the other person think that you're off balance when really you're two or three steps ahead."
Jeffrey Combs built Weyoun's inner life from pure instinct
In an interview with StarTrek.com, Jeffrey Combs revealed that he personally crafted Weyoun's core identity on the first day of shooting one of the character's many "Deep Space Nine" episodes.
Specifically, he decided to focus on Weyoun's inner world because Combs didn't know what a Vorta — a humanoid species genetically engineered by the Dominion to serve in strategic and intelligence-heavy positions — looked like until he saw himself in full makeup.
That forced him to focus on who Weyoun was at his core without any external influence, which turned out to be major for the character's legacy. "Sometimes you've got to run with your initial instinct, and in that case it was a good one," he said.
Ultimately, much of Weyoun's lasting appeal comes from how deceptively friendly he appears despite his manipulative nature. "Weyoun is your best friend. He really is, and he wants you to know that. He wants to alleviate all of your problems," Combs explained to StarTrek.com. "There's really nothing to worry about, until the knife is in your back, and then you realize you've been had."
Maybe that isn't full-on evil, but it definitely isn't nice either.