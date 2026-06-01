Why X-Men '97 Had To Update Magneto's Look From The Original Animated Series

When Disney+ revived "X-Men: The Animated Series" with the 2024 release of "X-Men '97," the X-Men's archenemy Magneto had a different role — and a different look to go with it.

Magneto has been both friend and foe to the mutant team — originally, he was a close ally of the X-Men's leader Charles Xavier. The original "X-Men: The Animated Series" ended with Charles Xavier near death and taken to heal on an alien planet. In "X-Men '97," it was revealed that Charles entrusted stewardship of the X-Men to Magneto. As the X-Men's new leader, Magneto swapped out his signature helmet for a flowing mane of silver hair and a costume emblazoned with a large "M."

"X-Men '97" executive producer Brad Winderbaum explained the reasoning behind redesigning the iconic "X-Men" villain for the animated series' revival in an interview with the Television Academy.

"The famous [Marvel comic] book that we're drafting from here is 'The Trial of Magneto,'" Winderbaum said of Magneto's "X-Men '97" makeover. "In 'The Trial of Magneto,' he's got silver fox hair. He's got the muscle shirt — he's a 'zaddy.' We're driving at that to parallel his emotional and mental shift, or at least his struggle to shift."